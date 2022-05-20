Payson school workers can breathe a sigh of relief — with news that the cost of their medical insurance will actually drop by a fraction.
The decrease is tiny — less than 1% — but with the impact of COVID and inflation — just breaking even is an accomplishment.
The district will continue to pay the full cost of the $633-a-month the mid-level “Value Silver” plan.
The plan includes a $1,000 deductible per person — or $2,000 per family. Throw in all the copays and the lowest cost plan has a $6,000 individual limit on out-of-pocket expenses or $12,000 for a family.
Employees can also opt for the “Classic Silver” plan — by paying roughly $77 a month in premiums — which knocks $500 off their deductible for an individual or $1,000 for the family.
All told, the district will pay about $8,000 per employee on the Value Silver plan.
Employees can also opt for a high-deductible plan, in which the district deposits $50 a month into the employee’s health savings account — in return for the employee accepting higher deductibles — including $1,500 per individual and $3,000 per family.
Meanwhile, the district’s life insurance premiums declined slightly, while the cost of providing dental and vision insurance remained unchanged, Finance Director Kathie Manning reported at the last school board meeting.
The average Arizona resident with insurance pays about $500 per month, according to the website ValuePenguin. Most still have higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs than the school district policies. The average cost of medical insurance this year has risen about 5% compared to 2021, the site reported.
Moreover, Arizona still has one of the highest shares of its population without any medical insurance at all — roughly 800,000 people. Gila County has a higher share of its population uninsured than most other counties in the state. Moreover, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) provides care for 30% of the population, based on family income.
People without medical insurance are much more likely to die prematurely — including from COVID. The uninsured often skip necessary medical care, which puts them at higher risk for preventable hospitalizations and death. The high percentage of uninsured residents also strains hospitals, with many people showing up in emergency rooms with problems that could be handled in doctors’ offices.
The school district’s slate of benefits could help cope with the ongoing teacher shortage. In addition, the district has raised teacher salaries by 21% in the past three years. The district also boosted classified staff salaries across the board when the state raised the minimum wage.
Nonetheless, the state’s teacher shortage persists.
In January, some 2,000 classrooms did not have a teacher of record and in 3,000 classrooms student teachers or uncredentialed “subject experts” were teaching the class, according to the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA).
The problem reflects the large number of teachers who have left the profession in a state with among the largest class sizes and lowest teacher salaries.
Some 200,000 Arizona residents have teaching credentials — but only 52,000 are actually working in the classroom, according to the ASPAA.
