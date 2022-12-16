Payson schools keep juggling their budgets to comply with state deadlines.
But it’s possible they’re just arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic — since lawmakers have something of a double standard when it comes to budget planning.
Specifically — all the little adjustments the district is making to comply with state rules on spending limits and enrollment fluctuations could be swept away in a couple of months by a last-minute, $3 million hit to the budget unless the state legislature raises a spending limit at the last minute.
But on paper — everything is more or less fine — for the moment, Finance Director Kathie Manning told the school board on Monday, Dec. 12.
The total budget for the 2,400-student district comes to about $28.8 million. That includes $19 million in operating funds, $4.1 million in capital funds and $5.6 million in federal grant funding.
So far, revenues are coming in ahead of projections — thanks in large measure to a big dose of grant funding from two federal pandemic relief packages approved by Congress.
Teachers are making an average of $54,000 this year — a roughly 3% increase.
So far, so good.
Granted, getting the books to balance requires a certain amount of juggling — thanks to the legislature’s decision a couple of years ago to shift to “current year” funding. This means even though districts have to settle on a budget in July — they don’t know for sure how much money they’ll actually get from the state until the following October. The state adjusts its funding levels based on the enrollment at the end of September— although the district had to adopt a budget and sign contracts with teachers and administrators the preceding July. School districts adopt their budget based on a fiscal year — which starts in July of one year and ends in June of the following year.
The state shifted to current year funding mostly to benefit public charter schools — which have constantly fluctuating enrollment. That’s especially true when a charter school is just starting — since it generally has to rely on recruiting students from surrounding, existing district schools. Current year funding means the money moves from the district school to the charter school after the school year starts.
The shift to current-year funding has been rough on rural districts — most of which struggle with declining enrollment.
Manning said “current year funding has had a devastating effect on the budget as a result of (enrollment) fluctuations.”
This year, the district has smoothed out those fluctuations by using the federal pandemic grants to “fill the gaps” in funding, said Manning. The district lost about 400 students during the pandemic — but gained most of them back when in-person school resumed.
The pandemic funding has helped the district create a cushion of contingency funding — which can help the schools cope with both unexpected expenses and fluctuations in state support.
Currently, the district has $730,000 in contingency or reserve funding in the operating budget — even after providing raises to its hourly employees following a voter-mandated increase in the state minimum wage. The district also has a $2.8 million reserve in its capital account. That sounds like a lot — but a couple of years ago a consultant listed about $12 million in backlogged capital needs — including key security measures.
The state by court order took over responsibility for funding capital spending in schools across the state in order to eliminate huge differences between rich and poor districts. Lawmakers never actually funded the new system for capital improvements — providing barely enough money for years to pay for things like leaking roofs and broken heating systems. A coalition of school districts is currently suing to force the state to increase funding. But for now, the pandemic funding from the federal government has given districts some breathing room.
In the meantime, Manning moved money in and out of various accounts to avoid running up against a state limit on total spending, based both on enrollment and a bunch of complicated formulas that provide extra spending authority for certain types of students — like special education.
That’s just the normal shuffle required by the brain bending school finance system in the state that provides the 48th lowest per-student funding support in the nation — roughly 40% below the national average.
But this year schools will have to deal with a whole new level of budget bewilderment.
For starters, Payson may have to cut $3 million from its budget between April and June — depending on whether the legislature votes to increase a decades-old spending limit.
Schools across the state are bumping up against the school spending limit, partly because lawmakers didn’t change the limit to accommodate several voter-approved increases in school spending. Lawmakers raised the limit for one year in the last session — but failed to approve another increase for the current school year before adjourning.
However, lawmakers did act to remove limits on the state’s taxpayer-funded voucher program for private school tuition and home schooling costs — which could lead to the shift of more students out of public schools, causing more budget confusion.
Education advocates urged Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session after the election to boost the spending limit. However, he declined to call the special session unless legislative leaders could guarantee they had enough votes to raise the spending limit. He also wanted a commitment to deal with other issues — including a big increase in the budget for the private school vouchers. Applications for the program exploded after lawmakers eliminated most restrictions. Voters had previously reversed a similar expansion a couple of years ago — but public school advocacy groups couldn’t get enough signatures to get another referendum on the November ballot.
So it now looks like the new legislature will have to decide whether to raise the expenditure limit soon after the new lawmakers take their seats in January. If they can’t agree on a bill before April — most districts in the state will have to cut total spending by 17% before the end of the school year.
Rich Nickel, CEO of Education Forward, said “it is time to do the right thing for our schools. Once we do — then we can all turn our attention to the bigger issues that need to be addressed — including helping students improve in reading and math, retaining teachers and helping students prepare for and complete postsecondary education. These are the issues that voters want to see meaningful action on — not quibbling over a spending limit.”
But at least for now — Payson schools have met their deadlines and have money stashed in the reserve fund.
All of which could vanish overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!