Payson schools have a wish list of security changes, but not enough money to fund even some of the most obvious changes.
The mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers recently prompted officials to take a look at school security. Already, the Payson town government has offered to help pay for improvements.
The Payson Unified School District did what it could in the final two days of school — redoubling efforts to lock all doors and perimeter fenced entrances during school hours.
“It hit us all hard,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson of the details of the shooting at Uvalde school district. “What drives someone to do this? It’s so disturbing.”
The shootings came just days before the drive-thru eighth grade promotion event at the Rim Country Middle School and the Payson High School graduation. Tensions spiked during the graduation ceremony when a series of fireworks from a neighboring home were set off.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey last Friday put out a press release pledging the town’s help in securing the four school campuses in town. Payson Police already provides two armed school resource officers, thanks to a state safety grant that pays the officers’ salaries. One officer is based at Payson High School and a second splits his time between Rim Country Middle School and Julia Randall Elementary School.
Sgt. Jason Hazelo and Gibson spoke early Wednesday morning regarding extra patrols and police presence for the rest of the week’s events.
The district has informally studied security improvements, but even the most basic changes would cost about $1 million, said Gibson. Several years ago, an architectural consultant made a rough list of useful security changes — but never developed detailed cost estimates or consulted law enforcement or security firms.
“Things that we’ve never had to do in the past are going to become routine,” said Gibson, like rigorously locking doors all over campus and patrolling entrances to campuses.
“We want to tighten up security — that’s a given. But when we do, it poses potential problems in other areas.”
Nationally, the succession of mass shooting incidents on school campuses has prompted state and local governments to spend millions on security upgrades. Studies have suggested that such upgrades have not prevented a steady rise in the number of shootings — although some studies suggest they may have foiled some efforts that never made headlines. The number of guns in circulation — including assault rifles with high-capacity magazines — has expanded much faster in the past 20 years than school security measures. Mass shootings remain vanishingly rare in most other nations.
Robb Elementary School in Texas had invested in many of those measures. The 4,000-student district had a six-man armed police force. The district had programs to reduce bullying, identify troubled students, improve communications with the police department, lock doors and secure campus perimeters. The district and police department invested in mass shooter training and drills for students and teachers.
Nonetheless, the 18-year-old former student with a history of being bullied became increasingly violent and disturbed in the months before the shooting. He messaged people on the internet that he intended to shoot his grandmother and attack a school. Days before the shooting, he legally purchased two AR-15 assault rifles and more than 400 rounds of ammunition he loaded into 30-round magazines. He crashed a truck, climbed out of his vehicle, and approached the building on foot. Early reports suggested a teacher had propped open a door that was supposed to be locked — but subsequent reports suggested the teacher had shut the door as the shooter approached. Police officers entered the building within minutes, but retreated in the face of the shooter’s firepower.
The shooter gained entry to two classrooms, where most of the 19 children died. He was barricaded in those classrooms for more than an hour, as police planned their response and in some cases restrained armed parents who sought to storm the building. Finally, a border patrol SWAT team entered the building and killed the shooter.
Gibson said that top priorities to increase security on Payson campuses include:
• Improving camera coverage at all entrance points and in school buildings. This would allow quick detection of an incursion — and then allow administrators and police to monitor activity in the buildings in case of an incident. Gibson said upgrading the existing camera system would cost an estimated $360,000 at a single campus.
• A communications system that would allow administrators or police to communicate directly with teachers via their cell phones in an emergency situation.
• Better patrols or monitoring of the gates in the perimeter fencing and the accessible exterior doors outside that fencing to ensure they remain locked at night and during the school day. That includes improving alarms on the entrances to warn of a forced entry, which so far have been installed on just one campus.
• Providing staff and faculty with a card-key entry system to open doors that are normally locked or the ability to lock and unlock entry doors from a central point.
Gibson said it’s hard to adjust to the changes in society that have made schools potential targets.
“It’s so unreal, you can’t process it,” said Gibson of the descriptions of school shootings. “What’s happened to us? You can hardly bear to stop and think about what happened to those kids. How can that become a norm — anywhere? How the heck did this happen — where you’re afraid to even venture out because you’re afraid?”
The district has received millions in federal pandemic funding, but has committed most of that money to long overdue infrastructure and computer improvements, plus hiring reading and math intervention teachers, social workers, learning loss specialists and other changes to help students cope with learning loss caused by the months of distance learning and disruption and support the social and emotional needs of students.
The FBI has invested $30 million in training police and schools on how to deal with an active shooter situation. The first, best advice is to teach teachers and students how to get off campus quickly, rather than trying to hide from the shooter. However, practicing fast evacuation procedures unhinges the school day and can traumatize students.
Mass shooting incidents continue to mount in the U.S., both on and off school campuses. So far this year, the U.S. has already experienced 213 mass shootings — roughly 10 every week. In all of 2021, the nation reported 693 mass shootings according to the Gun Violence Archive. That compares to 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.
Studies have shown that millions spent on school security measures have not slowed the increase in mass shooting incidents at schools. Money spent on school security exploded after the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Currently, 19% of elementary school students, 45% of middle school students and 67% of high school students attend a school with a campus police officer, according to a survey by the Urban Institute.
However, the Congressional Research Institute after the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School conducted a study that concluded officers had little or no effect on campus crime rates or mass shootings.
The National Policing Institute database suggests that security measures and on-campus police averted 120 cases of school violence between 2018 and 2020.
Nationally, restrictions on guns have generally loosened as shootings have increased. Over the past 20 years, states like Arizona have lowered the age at which you can buy a gun to 18 and eliminated the need to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Several studies suggest things like concealed weapons permits, barring the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. Red Flag laws and instituting tougher, universal background checks can reduce gun violence. However, most heavily publicized school shootings in the past 20 years have prompted a surge in gun sales and, in many states a reduction in restrictions on gun sales.
Last week, the Arizona legislative leadership refused to allow a vote on a proposal to require background checks for people who buy weapons at gun shows.
