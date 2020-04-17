Payson Unified School Districts Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case handed in her resignation last week so she can retire and become a consultant.
Case has worked with five superintendents in her eight years with the district, working to boost student test scores, train teachers and mesh the district’s curriculum with the statewide standards and the make-or-break standardized testing.
“Brenda Case has served our district for over eight years and has been instrumental in working with teachers and principals in developing programs for our students,” said Interim Superintendent Mark Tregaskes. “She has impressed me with her professionalism, willingness to help and work ethic. She has been most helpful to me and many others.”
“I’m proud of how far the district has come over the last eight years,” said Case. “Curriculum, instruction and assessment is truly a part of everyday teaching and real-time data is being used to identify deficiencies in student learning, practices, and instruction. It has been an honor to serve the students and community I have been committed to the forward progress of this district and will continue to support it in any way that I can.”
She plans to “slow things down a bit and devote myself to family.,” but will continue to develop her consulting business, helping districts boost school grades, develop action plans and improve student test scores.
“It is time to explore new opportunities,” she added.
Case has kept the effort to boost student scores on track through tumultuous times in the district, including the brief tenure of Ron Hitchcock, the longer, smoother reign of Greg Wyman and the brief, upending caused by the nine-month tenure of Stan Rentz.
Through it all, she worked on hitting the moving target of the statewide assessment tests that determine school grades, student success, curriculum changes and even funding. The state has moved from the mandatory graduation-requirement of the AIMS test, to the shifting requirements of the AZMerit test and finally to a confusing mandate that districts can pick any assessment test they like, while school grades and federal funding remain linked to the AZMerit test.
Case directed the district’s experiment with student achievement teachers who were tasked with helping each school site and individual colleagues boost student test scores.
During much of her time at the district, she functioned as an assistant superintendent.
Case had to cope with ceaseless turnover in the district’s administrative ranks. In Case’s time at the district, she worked with five superintendents and 12 different principals – 10 of those in their first job as a principal. The constant turnover and turmoil in the district spawned by the turnover of top administrators also meant she had to train 10 different student achievement teachers.
During her tenure, the district’s elementary schools consistently beat state averages in test scores.
The middle school suffered two years with a “D” rating, but then moved up to a B rating.
The high school has shifted back and forth from a C to a B and back to a C rating. However, the district’s alternative high school this year received a A rating, with its hybrid online approach.
Case also played a role in convincing the school board to continue offering all-day kindergarten despite the cut in the state cut funding.
“I have had the pleasure of working with 10 extraordinary educators in Rim Country who were brave enough to take on the challenge of becoming a Student Achievement Teacher (SAT),” she said. That includes Anna VanZile, Wayne Gorry, Roxanne Savage, Lynndee Carpenter, Heather Chilson, Brian Young, Nicole Ward, Amanda Hatch, Jamie Goldman and Caron Johnson.
Is this a Case of another double dipper that is harming taxpayers and the very system that is encouraging it??? Will PUSD be paying her large "consulting" fees while concurrently paying her retirement? I hope not, because this is one of the most larcenous scams in government where some individuals have received over a quarter a million a year at the expense of the taxpayers. NEED clarification on whether this scam that started in Maricopa County schools has traveled to Payson.
