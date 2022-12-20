It’s bad.
Just not nearly as bad as the social media rumors.
Plagued by a shortage of drivers, Payson schools will overhaul bus routes in January.
Everyone living more than 1.5 miles from campus can still catch a bus to and from school — but the times and stops will change and hundreds of kids and their families will have to adjust. That means leaving earlier, getting home later and spending more time on the bus due to the new, longer routes.
However, social media posts have panicked a lot of parents.
“Payson bus routes are ending Jan. 9 for most kids in town,” posted one alarmed single parent. “What are the families doing who rely on the buses to get their kids to and from school each day? Some people don’t have family or friends to help with their kids. Are there any programs to help with this? Otherwise, I’d have to quit my job and live off government assistance. Having school transportation is such a huge asset to a community and its success. Unfortunately, we are losing that due to a shortage of bus drivers.”
However, even though parents may have to juggle schedules — a new central Payson loop will still provide pickup for all students. Last year to adjust to the ongoing shortage of drivers, the district eliminated stops for students living within 1.5 miles of the campus they attend. That’s not changing.
The district has just nine of the 13 drivers it needs to maintain the existing routes. For months, the district has been scrambling to fill the routes. The director of transportation drives routes every day. Superintendent Linda Gibson has even been filling in.
Special education teacher Joe Sanchez was amazed when he walked his students to the bus and found Gibson at the steering wheel.
“I walk my students to the bus after school and the bus door opens and PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson is driving the bus. She’s an amazing woman and goes over and beyond for our PUSD students,” he said on a Facebook post.
The district hopes to have 11 qualified drivers with the required commercial driving licenses in place by the time the new schedules kick in on Jan. 9.
The new routes won’t affect special education students, who generally get to and from school in the smaller buses and vans. The district is legally required to provide transportation for special education students — but not the general education students.
The district has sent out notices to families affected by the change in routes, said Gibson.
“These changes have not been made lightly. By no means does this news excite any of us, and the governing board and I know that it may cause hardship for families and students,” wrote Gibson in the notice to parents.
The district’s still recruiting drivers. The job includes benefits — but it also involves a split shift — with early morning and late afternoon shifts, which have proven difficult to fill. Arizona is in a full-employment economy — with 3.7% unemployment and about 7% of advertised jobs going unfilled across all categories. So lots of businesses are having trouble finding workers. Moreover, the explosion in Amazon and FedEx home delivery services has created a boom in commercial driver jobs.
“If you know anyone interested in being a bus driver, please direct them to our website https://www.pusd10.org/ to apply or reach out to hr@pusd10.org PUSD offers free CDL training on-site,” said Gibson.
Lots of the district’s bus drivers are retirees — looking for extra money or a chance to work with kids.
