Payson schools will consider whether to require student-athletes to undergo drug testing as a condition of their participation in sports.
The district hasn’t yet developed a policy, but got the go-ahead from the board last week to start work on a plan.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said schools like Blue Ridge and Show Low have well-developed drug testing policies, but many districts don’t.
“This was brought to us by a coach,” she told the board. “Show Low, Blue Ridge, Paradise Valley, Chandler and others have policies. Some use random testing — others when there’s a concern raised.”
She suggested the district has no detailed policy on drug testing, but coaches can request a test if they have a concern — like a student seen to be using at a party or known to be using.
Bryan Burke, a Payson wrestling and football coach requested consideration of a clear policy.
“We need to hold kids accountable,” he said. “There’s a huge growth in use. It’s a scary deal. The highest cause of death among teens now is an overdose of fentanyl — ahead of accidents and suicide. I love these kids. And we saw a change when we pushed academics. But I know there’s a huge ton of hurdles that go with it.”
Gila County currently suffers the highest rate of overdoses in the state — although the problem is worse among adults. The county also has the lowest rate of Narcan administration in the state, which could account for the relatively high death rate in Gila County. Gila County has roughly double the state average when it comes to drug overdoses — but administers Narcan at half the rate of any other county.
Drug overdoses have increased much faster than drug use due to the increasing use of fentanyl — which is often laced with other drugs and can prove much more fatal than other opiates.
A 2020 statewide survey of youth behavior found that use of e-cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes among the state’s teens have all decreased since 2018. Still, some 40% of teens have used alcohol at least once, 29% have smoked cigarettes and 28% have used marijuana.
The belief that drugs are harmless, peer rewards for anti-social behavior and low school commitment were the biggest predictors of drug use.
Since 2016, smoking has declined among Arizona teens — but use of alcohol and marijuana has increased. The percentages of teens in grades 8-12 who have smoked cigarettes at least once went from 14% in 2016 to 10% in 2020. Use of alcohol went from 28% to 39%, marijuana from 13% to 28%, cocaine from 1% to 3%, and prescription pain relievers from 6% to 7%.
The biggest increases were centered on marijuana products, including 25% using marijuana concentrates and 20% trying marijuana edibles.
The percentage of kids who have used drugs in the past 30 days was much lower, including cigarettes (3%), e-cigarettes (15%), alcohol (18%), marijuana (11%), marijuana concentrates (11%), marijuana edibles (6%), binge drinking (9%), prescription pain relievers (1%) and poly drug use (4%).
Interestingly, 29% of teens say they have at some point lived with an alcoholic, 20% have lived with a drug user and 24% have lived with someone who had been incarcerated. In addition, 40% of their parents have been divorced, 14% have lived with adults who fought with each other and 33% have lived with an adult who put them down. These are all considered “adverse childhood experiences (ACE),” which put kids at higher risk of drug use, alcoholism, depression, and other problems. In all, at least 61% of Arizona teens have had at least one of these six ACEs — and many have more than one.
Board member Michell Marinelli asked, “Would it be random testing? At the beginning of the season? I can see it going both ways.”
“I’d like to see it investigated — we need more information,” said board member Barbara Underwood.
“We’re not the experts,” agreed board member Jolynn Schinstock. “I’d like to see what the stakeholders think.”
One study found less drug use among students in schools with random drug testing, according to the summary of the results of a federal study involving 4,700 students in seven states reporting in Education Week.
Some 16% of the students subject to drug testing reported using substances in the past 30 days compared to 22% of comparable students in programs without drug testing, according to the study funded by the U.S. Institute of Education Service and conducted by researchers from Princeton, the RMC Research Corporation and Mathematica Policy Research.
However, the drug testing program didn’t affect the students’ intentions to use drugs in the future — with about a third saying they would “probably” or “definitely” use the tested-for drugs in the future in both of the groups. On the other hand, the drug testing policy didn’t appear to affect the way the students felt about school and didn’t affect participation in extracurricular activities. Previous, smaller studies had suggested testing could alienate students — making them feel less connected to school and extracurricular programs.
However, the decrease in drug use affected only the students in the tested programs, with little evidence of a “spillover” effect, prompting a decline in drug use among students overall.
Out of the 3,500 drug tests given, 38 were positive — suggesting a lower rate of drug use among students in those activities than among the general population.
Superintendent Gibson said she would present a potential plan on drug testing in the sports programs at the July 1 meeting.
