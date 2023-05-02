On a roll.
Beating the system.
Good job facilities management!
The Payson School District continued its winning ways when it comes to extracting money from the Arizona School Facilities Board to keep the place from falling apart.
So the School Board last week approved contracts for more than $2.4 million worth of work to “weatherize” Julia Randall Elementary and Payson Elementary School.
The district has proved adept at winning School Facilities Board funding in the past three years, as the legislature has increased funding for school capital projects after a decade-long near-freeze.
The Julia Randall project will total some $2.2 million in roofing, insulating and weatherizing work. The engineering and architecture work for the project comes to $31,000. The state will cover most of the cost, although the district will cover about $17,000 worth of interior door and door frame paint work.
LOR Construction wasn’t actually the low bid. But JBS Contracting’s bid was considered “non-responsive” to the bid criteria in three areas, according to the staff report.
The PES project comes to about $225,000 for weatherization and roofing improvements. That includes about $10,000 worth of engineering and architect services. Again, the district will cover about $7,000 worth of door and door-frame work.
EDGE Construction was both the low bidder – and the bid winner.
More than a decade ago, the state legislature took over responsibility for school capital projects in response to a court ruling. The districts argued successfully that the state’s property-tax-based school funding system provided property-tax-rich districts like Scottsdale with far more money per student for school facilities than it did property-tax-poor districts like Payson. Lawmakers agreed to “equalize” school funding by creating a statewide system that reduced disparities between rich and poor districts.
The courts ruled, “some districts have schoolhouses that are unsafe, unhealthy, and in violation of building, fire and safety codes. But in other districts, there are schools with indoor swimming pools, a domed stadium, science laboratories, television studios, well-stocked libraries, satellite dishes and extensive computer systems.’’
In response to the lawsuit, the legislature created the School Facilities Board back in 1994. The school facilities board was supposed to fund new construction and provide some $200 million annually in routine upkeep, according to a summary of the agreement by Howard Fisher, with Capitol Media Services.
However, the legislature for years ignored the funding formula. So for years the school facilities board used the money it had mostly for emergency repairs.
A coalition of school districts in 2017 filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the $6 billion they say the legislature illegally withheld from the School Facilities Board.
Newly Elected Gov. Katie Hobbs has signaled that she’s reconsidering the state’s defense against that lawsuit.
In the last few years, the booming state economy has provided more money for the school facilities board – and Payson has cashed in more adroitly than most other districts.
In part, that’s because the district hired a consultant to study the capital needs. This resulted in the development of a roughly $12-million wish list detailing deferred maintenance projects and needed facilities upgrades.
The school facilities board has gotten itself into some other, unwelcome headlines. For instance, former vice chair of the Arizona School Facilities Board Vernal Lee Crow of Glendale pled guilty in April 2022 for conflict of interest. He failed to disclose his connection to Red Tree Consulting and did not recuse himself from a vote in 2016 awarding taxpayer funds for a roof replacement in the Casa Grande School District, which included a $42,000 payment to Red Tree Consulting.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
