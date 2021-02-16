The school board last week awarded a $303,000, state-funded contract to fix a persistent problem with flooding on the grounds of Payson High School.
After reviewing eight bids, the board awarded the contract to Oddenetto Construction for a grading and drainage project to prevent persistent flooding during heavy rains at the SFB building and elsewhere. The bid went to a Globe firm with 30 years’ experience.
Payson has proved adept in the past several years in convincing the revitalized state school facilities board to provide funding for an array of capital projects. The district hired a consulting firm to draw up a prioritized list of capital improvement projects, which has put the district in the perfect position to snag limited state capital improvement funds.
Payson last year landed some $1.5 million in state-funding projects, including a repair of the roof on the dome and other major projects.
Court cases made the state legislature responsible for providing money for capital projects for school districts statewide in an effort to prevent unconstitutional disparities between property-tax-rich districts like Scottsdale and property-tax-poor districts like Payson. However, when the recession hit the legislature all but halted funding for capital projects — except for problems that posed health and safety problems.
Gov. Doug Ducey has proposed fully funding the capital improvements budget for schools next year for the first time in a decade, but schools have a long backlog of projects pending.
