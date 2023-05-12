Faced with a deadline for spending its final $1.1 million in federal pandemic money, Payson Schools have come up with a grab bag list of projects.
The projects range from a new gym floor in the middle school, additional auto shop technology and more student Chromebooks.
That may not sound like it has anything to do with preventing the spread of the SARS2 virus or coping with big learning losses in core academic subjects – but the rules for the grants proved very broad.
“We are confident that the list below falls within the confines of the grant requirements and was developed from the prioritized budget list presented to the board earlier this spring from projects already in discussion.”
The federal government gave out some $190 billion in pandemic relief grants to schools nationwide in three installments known as ESSER I, II and III.
Despite the emergency funding, test scores in math and reading plunged all across the country. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels, wiping out decades of progress. Math scores recorded the biggest drop on record.
Scores have recovered somewhat in the past two years, but haven’t returned to their previous levels.
Payson schools dropped further and recovered more than the state average once kids returned to the classroom. However, in 2022, only 24% of Payson student rated as proficient or better in math compared to 33% statewide. About 35% tested as proficient or better in English, compared to 40% statewide. About 23% ranked as proficient in science, compared to 24% statewide.
A study by the Brookings Institute found districts generally stashed the money for future use or spent it in “other” categories that make it hard to figure out exactly what they used the money for.
Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab concluded that more than 60% of the money went to salaries, either raises for existing staff, new counselors and support staff, or things like an extended school day or summer school. About 30% of the money went into facilities improvements. The districts also spent heavily on technology – especially since many spent a year a more in distance learning.
Payson spent early ESSER grants outfitting each student with a Chromebook as well as expanded summer school options.
The list of priorities for the final $1.1 million included:
• $200,000 for updating and providing new student Chromebooks.
• $50,000 for the blended learning curriculum, integrating online with classroom tools.
• $120,000 for two new vans or trucks.
• $245,000 for a new Rim Country Middle School gym floor, with an additional $30,000 in support from the Mogollon Sporting Association.
• $250,000 to upgrade the automotive technology building. The project will benefit from an additional $250,000 from NAVIT, the regional vocational training district.
• $250,000 to pay for a full assessment of the student parking lot at the high school and a project to remodel the football stadium. This will involve moving positions from the regular budget over to the grant for a year to free up money in the capital budget to carry out the assessments.
