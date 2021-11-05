Payson schools have spent all the voter-approved budget override fund in the classroom — mostly on teacher salaries for extra classes, including classes that earn college credit and extracurricular classes like music, band and physical education.
The increase in local property taxes injected about $1.5 million into this year’s budget and will generate another $1.34 million in the 2021-22 school year, finance director Kathie Manning reported to the school board this week.
Voters in 2019 approved the latest extension of the budget override by a 61% margin in an off-year election that produced a strong, 43% turnout. Most off-year override votes generate a turnout closer to 30%.
The money covered roughly 20 teacher salaries, more than 15% of the total faculty. Without the override money, the district would have to resort to teacher layoffs, which would narrow the class offerings and balloon class sizes.
The state legislature controls most local school funding, partly in response to a lawsuit that said the previous system based on local property taxes resulted in vast, unconstitutional differences between rich and poor districts. The state set up a system to equalize school funding, so low-wealth districts like Payson get extra money produced by high-wealth districts like Scottsdale.
However, the system also allows voters to impose an additional property tax amounting to about 10% of the district’s budget.
Arizona remains dead last in state-provided, per-student funding nationally, despite recent increases to boost teacher salaries. Those salaries remain among the lowest in the nation, in a state that has among the largest class sizes.
Manning detailed how the district has spent the voter-approved override money in the current year and in the projected budget for next year.
For the current year, the $1.465 in override funding has provided:
• $434,000 to provide 6.4 teaching positions to reduce class sizes.
• $91,000 to provide tuition free dual college enrollment classes for high school students. This includes college credit for two English classes, six math classes, two chemistry classes and two biology classes. The MHA Foundation provides most of the money to enable students to earn college credits in high school through an agreement with Eastern Arizona College-Payson, but the override money also supports the program. Students can potentially graduate from high school with an AA degree if they load up on the dual-enrollment classes — saving two years of university tuition. At Arizona State University, tuition alone amounts to $10,000 annually — with another roughly $20,000 in living expenses, fees, books and other costs.
• $941,000 to provide enrichment classes, including music, band, chorus, physical education, writing, reading and math. That’s equivalent to 13 teacher salaries.
The allocations for the upcoming year are similar, with money going to all the same categories.
The state allows districts to seek an override of up to 15%, which must be renewed every five years. In 2019, Payson sought just 10% — afraid that voters would reject the added property tax levy. The override costs the owner of a $300,000 home in Payson about $87 per year.
