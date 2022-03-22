The draft Payson schools budget for next year features employee raises, a healthy contingency fund and a nice cushion of federal grants as the district continues to dig out from under the pandemic.
Teachers should get a $2,500 raise; administrators about $3,500; and classified staff about 7%, according to the first look at the proposed budget. In addition, the top performance pay increase for teachers will go from $4,000 to $5,000, based on their job reviews. Almost all teachers historically earn their performance pay bonus.
The budget anticipates no change in enrollment — which will therefore produce a relatively flat $22.3 million budget overall. Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed state budget includes a 2% increase in base-level, per-student funding, although lawmakers have not yet adopted that budget. The modest pay boost means most employees will lose ground to inflation.
Most other categories remain relatively flat — with the exception of the continued infusion of federal pandemic relief funding, which continues to flow into the budget for the next two years.
The district has already dodged a couple of bullets — including the legislature’s last-minute decision to lift the 40-year-old school spending cap. This averted a $2.7 million midyear cut for Payson. The issue could return to threaten budgets next year, since lawmakers merely kicked that budgetary can down the road.
On the other hand, a lawsuit overturned Proposition 208, which would have injected about $300 million into school budgets statewide next year rising to $1 billion annually with the money coming from the voter-approved state income tax surcharge on individual taxpayers making more than $250,000 annually. That would have given districts extra money to spend. Arizona currently ranks 48th in per-student funding, with among the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation.
The budget includes the elimination of three teaching positions, a savings of about $180,000. The cut won’t involve layoffs, since the district has a lot of ongoing teacher turnover. Superintendent Linda Gibson said shifts in enrollment make it possible to eliminate the positions while staying within the district’s targets for class sizes.
She noted that the district has been scrambling to find enough substitutes, despite raising substitute pay to $150 per day — or $187 a day for a long-term substitute or a teacher who retires but continues to substitute. The state’s suffering a statewide shortage of teachers and substitutes — which likely reflects the low pay and large class sizes compared to the rest of the country. Lawmakers have responded by reducing education and credentialing requirements for teachers and substitutes. One bill passed this year allows people without a college degree to become substitutes.
People with emergency credentials — which means they may not have a college degree or any training as a teacher — now fill about half of all substitute teacher positions, according to some estimates. Teachers can now work in the classroom for up to two years on an emergency credential.
The board adopted new salary schedules to include the increase in base support in the proposed state budget for the upcoming school year. Principals now make between $79,000 and $105,000, depending on experience and the grade level of the school. The director of human resources can make between $62,000 and $85,000, the director of technology between $75,000 and $95,000 and the director of business services between $83,000 and $103,000.
All told, the district’s total budget will increase by about $424,000 to $21.3 million — a roughly 2% increase.
The federal ESSER III pandemic relief money has bolstered the bottom line. Projected in the preliminary budget is money for roughly eight teaching and support staff positions, $100,000 for software, $67,000 for concrete replacement and $36,000 to upgrade the video and sound system in the board room to make remote meeting links more effective.
The budget also includes a capital budget of $3 million, which will help the district make progress on a long list of deferred projects and maintenance.
