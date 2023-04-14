Payson schools continue to improve school security in the wake of a national rash of school shootings – but it’s a slow and costly process, according to Superintendent Linda Gibson.
“We do pay attention to what’s happening – and to concerns about school shootings,” she told a gathering of the Rim Country Democrats at Tiny’s Restaurant on Tuesday, April 11
Since last May, all main school office front doors easily accessible to the public have remained locked. If someone wants to enter, the person at the front desk has to get up to let them in.
However, the district hasn’t yet been able to make it so those doors can be buzzed open from inside, hasn’t got classroom doors that can be automatically locked in the event of a campus lockdown and hasn’t established the cutting edge notification systems to give teachers the ability to lock down doors beyond their own classroom if a threat develops.
Nonetheless, the district has a close relationship with Payson police and fire first responders, has plans to award contracts to “harden” school entrances and hopes to upgrade its communications system to operate in the event of an emergency, she said.
“The doors are locked. You should not be able to get into any building. If you want to pick up kids – and you see something – please tell somebody at the school. If you find a door that’s open that should not be open -please stop and say something. All doors are not created equal. Sometimes they do not latch all the way and is why it is important to communicate rather than assume.”
Six people were killed, including three children, at a mass shooting at a Tennessee school several weeks ago. Police arrived within minutes and killed the shooter, who was armed with a military style automatic rifle purchased legally. It’s unclear why the shooter targeted the Covenant School.
The number of mass shootings has exploded in the US. So far in the first 100 days of 2023, the US has suffered 146 mass shootings and 15 mass killings. That includes five people killed at a mass shooting in a bank in Louisville, Ken. last week. Of the 15 mass killings, four took place in public buildings – the rest were family-related incidents. The killings have left 79 people dead and 20 injured – not counting the shooters.
In an average year, the US has six public mass shootings. One data base lists 377 school shootings since Columbine in 1999 horrified the nation. Some 300,000 children have attended schools when a school shooting took place.
The Arizona legislature this week offered one response to the terrible toll. The Senate approved HB 2322 that would allow parents with a state-issued gun permit to carry a concealed weapon on school grounds where he or she has a child enrolled. HB 2332 would require public and charter schools to provide “age appropriate” instruction in firearms safety.
Payson schools continue to work on improving school safety – although most of the campuses are built around an open and accessible plan. Some are surrounded by easily scaled chain-link fences. Most of the classroom blocks on most of the campuses have access to the outside if someone climbs those fences. The district hired a consultant who made recommendations on how to restrict entrances, fortify key access points and improve communications and procedures. The price tag came to millions of dollars. However, the district’s struggling to fix leaking roofs and broken air conditioners – thanks to a decade-long shortfall in state funding for facilities. Security upgrades don’t qualify for such state facilities funding.
Nonetheless, Gibson said the district’s making progress – and has a great relationship with Payson Police and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. The district has two school resource officers, police officers who spend most of their time on campus while school’s in session. One officer is based at the high school and a second splits his time between the middle school and Julia Randall elementary school.
“We are thankful to have a very cohesive relationship between police, fire and the school district. It’s better than a lot of communities,” said Gibson.
The district’s hoping to implement a better emergency notification and coordination system that works through a phone app. This would allow all staff members to quickly put out word about a threat, communicate with police and receive information during an incident. Currently, all teachers can send an alert to the main office and the police – but real-time communications in an emergency are still difficult within the campus due to outdated PA systems. However, all campuses have backup plans if PA systems are down and practice these plans regularly.
“We have updated our system when 911 is called,” she said. If someone calls 911, the district and police are able to know what location, room number and teacher assigned to that location immediately.
Some campuses have a system that allows the central office to lock down classroom doors. Others rely on teachers to lock the doors quickly with systems in place that were not disclosed at the meeting when a lock down is called.
The district still wants to install a better camera system, doors staff can buzz open and hardening of the front entrances. However, supply chain problems and other issues have delayed some of the key improvements.
“We have a prioritized budget list,” said Gibson. That includes hiring an unarmed school security guard. “That position did not make the final cut – but if there’s new money coming into play, we can move down the list. A lot of thought and effort went into prioritizing that budget list – which doesn’t mean the board can’t come back and say, ‘we want to reassess the prioritization.’”
She said the district’s also working hard to get kids help when they’re struggling with emotional and behavioral issues – and to ensure they feel heard and connected to school.
“We want to make sure kids feel they belong. When you see stories of kids who have done these shootings…we’re just making sure we are connecting with our students to make sure they feel like they belong.”
One audience member asked, “do you hear from students? Are they afraid?”
“No. Not really,” said Gibson. “I have not heard an outcry that students are scared. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t though. I do hear the concern from parents. There is a large body of literature indicating that parents can transmit fears to their children by sharing their fearful thoughts, stories and warning.”
