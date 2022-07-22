The Payson school board wants school employees to use district-provided phones, computers and tablets and emails whenever they’re communicating with students and fellow staff members.

The board approved a more clear-cut digital communications and devices policy at its last board meeting in an effort to protect both students and staff, in an era of often worrisome social media postings and communications.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.