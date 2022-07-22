The Payson school board wants school employees to use district-provided phones, computers and tablets and emails whenever they’re communicating with students and fellow staff members.
The board approved a more clear-cut digital communications and devices policy at its last board meeting in an effort to protect both students and staff, in an era of often worrisome social media postings and communications.
“It’s very important in our day and age when we all have cell phones to make sure we’re not only protecting students, but protecting our staff. So we’ve worked to clean up things we already had in place,” Superintendent Linda Gibson told the board in presenting the revised policy.
The district’s 120 teachers, 150 administrators and support staff and 2,400 students must navigate an increasingly complex digital world. Things only got more complicated during the pandemic, with teachers moving a lot of their communications and reference material for students online. The district can now provide Chromebooks to every student and teacher, with preloaded software to set up chat rooms, video lectures, homework assignments, tests and a host of other functions to support classroom teaching.
But the dramatic increase in the use of phones, computers and tablets in the classroom comes yoked to the increasingly problematic use of social media in other school districts across the country — from inappropriate communications between to the increasingly dangerous fantasies of would-be school shooters.
So the district needs a system that takes advantage of all the new tools, but also maintains a record of communications that can be reviewed by administrators.
The system will make it easier to set up groups to share information — whether it’s a group working on a class project or the faculty of a department. The system will allow whoever’s running the group to push out information, determine who can post to the group chat — and also protect private information like outside emails and phone numbers and even names of people in the group.
“So right now as a board — you’re in a group conversation whenever I send things out. Sometimes, that’s a two-way conversation — usually just to let me know if you got the material,” said Gibson. “One of the things we want to make sure that we do is that we have access to those communications logs that go out. And we want access to the conversations that occur between students and staff members. It’s not only students we’re safeguarding — but also our employees. Cell phones and social media can get a little messy if not used appropriately.”
“I appreciate you’ve brought this up — and the regulations you plan to issue,” said board member Joanne Conlin.
“If you’re in a group — can you see the other participants?” asked board president Michell Marinelli.
“You don’t see the cell phone numbers — you see the name of the person. Group Meet hides cell phone numbers and gives the names of the people responding,” said the district’s director of technology Vickie Andrews.
“If someone wants to use their own cell phone,” said Conlin, “are they going to have to come through the district?”
Gibson said, “You’ll have levels of authorization. As much as we would like to say don’t use your personal cell phone, that’s almost impossible. So there’s a privacy piece for everybody there.
“So some people are going to feel like ‘seriously, I have to tell you everything I’m using to communicate?’ And the answer is yes. We want to move them towards more of a platform that’s going to provide more of that assurance or protection.”
Staff members will also be required to use their district-provided email for all communications with students — and other staff members.
“We want to use our PUSD email address — not a personal email — to deal with official business so those conversations can be more easily tracked, rather than trying to track down conversations between students and staff members.”
The new policy is just the iceberg tip of the challenges many students face when it comes to cell phones and social media.
