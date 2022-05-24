So — it’s kind of like World War II.
We’re talking here about Payson Unified School District’s progress in meeting the long list of very specific goals included in the five-year strategic plan.
So far — lots of battles are going well — sort of like the North African campaign in the second world war.
But D-Day’s looming — and it’s hard to know how things are really going until we get student test scores in August after a full year of in-person learning.
At least, that’s one way to read Superintendent Linda Gibson’s report on the strategic plan goals at the last board meeting. Bolstered by millions in federal pandemic relief, the district has launched a host of new programs and hired key support staff — especially in tutoring, special education and English Language Learner programs.
But the board’s still anxiously awaiting the results of the year-end student testing. The test results at the start of the year were worrisome — with most students performing below grade level after a year of learning disrupted by the pandemic and the shift in and out of distance learning. The state didn’t give schools letter grades last year, which are based mostly on test scores. So the resumption of testing and school grading could hold all sorts of nasty surprises when the board gets a look at the results in August.
Statewide, average third-grade reading scores dropped by 11% from 2019 to 2021. Scores for students from low-income families dropped by 14%. That’s a red flag for Payson, with half of the families qualified for free and reduced federal lunches based on income.
Educators hope that students made up lost ground this year, with a return mostly to in-person classes. Moreover, the district has added 18 positions focused on reducing the learning shortfall, thanks to federal pandemic funding. However, the need to quarantine students who tested positive as well as their close contacts for most of the year led to a high absence rate, which could cut into any gain in test scores as well.
Some 81% of teachers statewide say that the current stress on test results has contributed to increasing levels of student anxiety, according to one survey by Infrastructure — which produces the educational tool Canvas. Teachers say tests that provide real-time results help them adjust their lesson plans — but the high-stakes tests that produce results months later aren’t a generally useful tool.
Several Payson teachers recently spoke at a school board meeting to express concern about high-stakes testing — not only for rating schools but for determining which teachers get bonuses that can amount to nearly 10% of their salaries. They supported real-time skills testing rather than placing so much stress on year-end testing.
In the meantime, the strategic plan report featured some encouraging changes and trends. That includes a 4% increase in the district’s high school graduation rate as well as a 14% increase in enrollment. Both the enrollment and the graduation rate plunged during the pandemic, with hundreds of students either shifting to home schooling, moving, or attending some other program or school. Most of the students have now returned — with enrollment almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
Some of the notable progress in meeting the four strategic goals included:
Goal 1: Provide rigorous, engaging learning experiences to support positive student growth
• This category includes most of the goals based on student test scores, so there wasn’t a lot of documented progress to report in August.
• The district offered personal finance and life skills support for grades 6-12 with the help of AVID, but didn’t offer consumer and personal finance courses. Only four students took an online personal finance class.
• Graduation rate increased 4%, although it remains below the statewide average, which remains well below the national average.
Goal 2: Create a learning environment that promotes personalized learning opportunities
• Hired one English Language Learner teacher and two paraprofessionals, plus an additional special education teacher and two special ed paraprofessionals.
• Started student support groups that served 53 students at PES, 20 at RCMS and 35 at the high school.
• Reduced the bus driver turnover — with all the drivers this year returning next year.
• Reached a 100% goal for parent-teacher conferences at the elementary schools and launched in-person parent-teacher conferences at the high school after a five-year lapse.
• Added internet hot spots so students who don’t have the internet at home can still take advantage of the district-issued Chromebooks to use the internet. The district now maintains about 20 hot spots around town.
• Provided training for staff in using the Google classroom and learning tools. The district now has 50 teachers who are Google certified Level 1 educators and 19 with lesser certifications. Most of that training took place last year — with no new certifications added this year.
Goal 3: Develop home, school and community collaborations to support the value of education:
• Launched a new program to send email, voice messages and text messages to families.
• Enrollment has increased 14% from last year — but remains 2.4% below 2019-20.
• Increased family support and after-school tutoring programs.
• Launched Friday STEAM programs including Honors Choir, Tutoring, Ukulele, Excel Club, Handbells Chori, Run Club, Fishing, Rock Hounding, Sketching, Garden, Math Club, Guitar and Keyboarding.
• At RCMS, launched tutoring, fishing and drama programs on Fridays.
• At the high school, maintain athletics, Skills USA, SWAT, Robotics, Hike and Ski, Thespian, Drama, Link Crew, Key Club, FBLA, FCCLA, DECA, band and tutoring — both after school and on Fridays.
• Decreased off-campus suspensions. Total for 2020-21 included 214, with 33 repeat offenders. Total for 2021-22 included 140, with 25 repeat offenders.
• Added 18 new positions to cope with learning loss, thanks mostly to federal pandemic assistance. Most of those positions are teachers, but it also includes paraprofessionals, an office technician, and a social worker.
Goal 4: Create a workplace where problem-solving, teamwork and leadership result in the ongoing improvement of the organization.
• Conducted two campaigns to increase family use of PUSD social media.
• Increased use of emergency and other communications channels with the board and schools sites.
• Low attendance rates remained a concern, mostly connected to the pandemic.
• Fixed inoperable gates through fences on campus and working on increasing awareness of school safety protocols.
