Payson’s Gabriel Schute is one of a small group from Arizona attending the 24th Annual World Scout Jamboree July 21 through Aug. 2 in West Virginia.
Held every four years since July 1920, the Jamboree brings together specially selected Scouts from all over the world.
Schute, 17, is in his last year of Boy Scouts and participating in this event has been a dream. He is a member of Troop 7354 out of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson.
The home-schooled teen earned $4,000 to attend the Jamboree at an internship in the Valley last summer. He worked with a firm installing specialized antennas in law enforcement vehicles. Skills he acquired in earning some of his 87 Scout merit badges helped him land the position — he knew how to solder and weld.
Schute and his family are recent arrivals to the Rim Country, coming from California where he first became involved with Scouting, starting as a Wolf in Cub Scouts at the age of 8. His parents “joined” when he did, and his father has been a Scout leader for many years.
“I could have gone for my Eagle Scout at 14, but my parents wanted me to wait until now,” he said.
Schute’s Eagle project is trail maintenance at the Shoofly Village Ruin, located just outside of Payson. He will have eight to 10 volunteers helping him and hopes to have the work done by August 10, but it may take longer. “The more people that help, the better,” he said.
During his career as a Scout, Schute has acquired 87 of the 136 Merit Badges. He plans on getting more during this last year with the Boy Scouts of America and once he is in college he plans to participate in the group’s Venturing program for older youth. As a Venturer he hopes to earn the Hornaday Project Medal, which is awarded for completing four Eagle-level projects in natural resource conservation or environmental improvements from four of eight project categories:
• Energy conservation
• Soil and water conservation
• Fish and wildlife management
• Forestry and range management
• Air and water pollution control
• Resource recovery (recycling)
• Hazardous material disposal and management
• Invasive species control
Schute also sees himself helping or leading Scouts in the future. In fact, he has already had some experience along those lines, earning two awards for serving as a den chief to youngsters interested in advancing in the Scout program.
He said the most difficult badge to earn was for citizenship — it is actually three different projects. The badge he had the most fun earning was for nuclear science. He worked with a radiologist and spoke with a nuclear physicist. With the help of the radiologist, Schute was able to build a model reactor with radioactive salts.
“There have been so many great experiences. I still do geocaching, which I learned about in Scouts,” he said.
Jamboree
Schute is one of 43,000 to 50,000 Scouts from 167 countries expected to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree.
Schute said among the goals for the Jamboree are to educate participants about real world problems like conservation.
The Jamboree will not be without “traditional” camp activities: participants have the opportunity to do a four-hour river rafting trip; aquatics; climbing; shooting events; and extreme sports.
Schute said the most popular among these is likely to be the shooting events and extreme sports because so many young people around the world don’t get to participate in such things.
The theme of the Jamboree is “Unlock a New World.”
Schute is looking forward to meeting people from other countries.
“I hope it is a fun and adventurous trip,” Schute said.
