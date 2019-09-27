The Payson Area Special Olympics Swim Team brought home lots of medals from the Area Swim Meet in Cottonwood on Sept. 7. The State Meet is set for Oct. 23-26 in Goodyear.
Payson Special Olympics Team swims away with area meet medals
- by Keith Morris roundup sports editor
Keith Morris
Recommended for you
Payson Special Olympics Team swims away with area meet medals
