A big turkey strutted around the Payson Bashas’ entrance all day Nov. 26.
She’s lucky she survived with Thanksgiving just two days away.
Actually, it was Mary Loeffler from St. Vincent de Paul in a turkey outfit.
Loeffler was one of about 20 St. Vincent de Paul volunteers taking part in Turkey Tuesday at the store. Another 25 or 30 worked at the charity’s food bank at 511 S. St. Phillips.
Sue Hubenthal and Izzy Yunker have been with St. Vincent in Payson for 21 years. They were with Loeffler accepting turkey donations all day, just as they have been since the Payson branch of the charity started taking part in the event that handed out 350 full Thanksgiving meals at the food bank on Tuesday.
“This is a wonderful group,” said Payson Bashas’ Store Director Peggy Fisher. “They do wonderful things. What a blessing to those in need.”
Yunker said Turkey Tuesday is one of her favorite days of the year.
“It’s just so wonderful to see the community get together and give to the poor,” she said.
She joined St. Vincent the same day as Hubenthal.
“And we’re still having fun,” she said.
Meals include a turkey and all the trimmings. The amount of food depends on the number of people in the family.
Hubenthal said most who sign up for the free meals get a turkey.
“We sometimes give ham to men who don’t know how to cook a turkey,” she said.
