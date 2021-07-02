Payson continues to chip away at its massive debt to the pension fund for police officers and firefighters.
The town currently owes $18 million for police officers and $38 million for firefighters. That includes a $20 million shortfall, thanks to a meltdown of the massive, statewide retirement system during the last recession. Only about half of that debt is currently unfunded, with the retirement plan charging the town 7% annually for the debt.
The council last week approved a plan to pay off the debt by June of 2036, by increasing contributions in the meantime. That includes an extra $600,000, one-time extra payment in the upcoming budget year.
This means the town will have to somehow boost its contributions for each officer and firefighter. The town has made a little bit of progress in the past year, reducing the debt from about 47% of current contributions to about 45%, according to a summary of the situation by Deputy Town Manager Kevin Artz.
Currently, the town has paid in only 39% of what it needs to cover the retirement of present and current police officers and 57% of what’s needed to cover pensions for firefighters.
The council approved kicking in an extra $600,000 this year to pay down the debt, on top of the $1.8 million normally required. The town’s enjoying a good year financially, thanks to stronger-than-expected sales taxes during the pandemic and some $4 million in federal relief funds.
Overall, the cost of pensions amounts to about 60% of each worker’s salary – although some cities and counties have been paying 100% of the salary to try to catch up. This means an officer making $60,000, actually costs the town between $90,000 and $120,000 annually.
The issue has plagued cities and counties throughout the state.
The problem arose after a series of bad decisions by the PSPRS board prior to the 2008 recession resulted in a huge deficit in the $11 billion retirement fund. The board approved steady increases in pension benefits when its investments were booming, devoting gains in excess of 9% to higher monthly benefits. However, in the recession the PSPRS investment portfolio plunged and the deficit ballooned. The board attempted to adjust benefits to reflect the new financial reality. However, the courts ruled that the fund couldn’t change the terms of the promised payouts for current workers or retirees.
Only the public safety retirement system developed the problem. The state retirement system for other workers weathered the recession without developing a deficit.
Voters later approved a proposition that will reduce the pension benefits for people hired after 2018, but the debt to existing retirees and employees remained. Most pension plans don’t start payments until the worker hits a certain age – say 60 or 65. But public safety workers can retire with full benefits after 20 years on the job – regardless of age. Many worked 20 years, started collecting a pension at the age of 40, then took another public safety job to earn a second pension. Moreover, many officers and firefighters bolstered their lifetime pension benefit by piling on a lot of overtime on their last year or two on the job. Some of those advantages were modified by voters in 2018.
Payson has been hiring more police officers and firefighters in the past couple of years, finally filling some vacancies.
In fiscal 2021-22, the general fund police department budget will hit almost $7 million, an 8% increase over the current fiscal year. The fire department budget will rise to nearly $5.3 million, a roughly 13% increase.
The police and fire budget amounts to about 55% of general fund spending. The police department has 52 employees and the fire department has 35. The two departments together account for 49% of the town’s 182-position workforce.
(1) comment
Does the state legislature have the responsibility and authority to restructure the over-promises made in the past?
