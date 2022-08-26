Most Payson students don’t rank as “proficient” in language or math according to grade-level scores presented to the Payson school board on Monday.

If you combine the students who scored as “proficient” and the students at least making progress toward that goal, you get to about 62% of students in writing, reading and English, and about 55% of students in math, said Katrina Sacco, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. In most cases, the not-yet-proficient students accounted for the bulk of those numbers, according to the benchmark Galileo test results, intended to help teachers determine which students are struggling.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.