Most Payson students don’t rank as “proficient” in language or math according to grade-level scores presented to the Payson school board on Monday.
If you combine the students who scored as “proficient” and the students at least making progress toward that goal, you get to about 62% of students in writing, reading and English, and about 55% of students in math, said Katrina Sacco, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. In most cases, the not-yet-proficient students accounted for the bulk of those numbers, according to the benchmark Galileo test results, intended to help teachers determine which students are struggling.
But that still means that more than a third of students in English and close to half of students in math aren’t proficient and aren’t improving.
Out of 174 districts with published results in English Language Arts (ELA), Payson ranked 70th. In math, Payson ranked 94th out of 168. The statewide data is still forthcoming, but the district narrowed the gap with the state average in several subject areas.
“This paints a hopeful picture for the district as we await statewide results and letter grades release,” said Sacco.
The district’s students remain either slightly or substantially below the state average in both English and math in every grade except eighth grade language scores.
The numbers were based on tests the students took at the end of the school year in May, with progress measured from the previous August.
Sometime before November, the state will use the scores to resume giving districts and schools letter grades — which have been suspended for the past two years due to the disruptions of the pandemic.
Overall, scores have not returned to the 2019 levels before the pandemic — but have in most cases rebounded from 2021, after a full year’s return to in-person learning.
Sacco said it’s “impossible” to know how much influence the pandemic had on declining test scores. “We have not recovered from the pandemic yet,” she said. “We’re making progress.”
“Are we moving forward? Yes,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson. “Are there numbers we’re not happy with? Yes. But it is getting better.”
The pandemic had all kinds of impacts beyond test scores. For instance, the district’s attendance rate was 93% before the pandemic. It dropped to about 83% — not counting the 400 or so students who simply vanished — either stuck at home, shifting to home schooling, or attending private schools. Last year with the return of in-person classes, attendance rose — but only to 87%. That means on any given day — 13% of students aren’t in class.
Sacco noted that Payson’s decline and slow recovery have mirrored the statewide trend, with no Arizona districts scoring above 59% proficient in math and 67% proficient in ELA (English Language Arts) in 2021. However, in 2021, Payson grade-level scores were more than 10% below the state average in six categories. Last May, Payson scores were behind by 10% in just three categories. “Ten percent below the state average is my trigger point to be acting like it’s an emergency — and in those areas we went from six to three,” said Sacco. “We’re making progress — but I’ve still got a lot of boxes marked red in my chart.”
The categories more than 10% below the state average were in fifth, sixth and seventh grade math.
Just reaching the state average represents an accomplishment for Payson, given the relatively large share of low-income families and special education students. Moreover, rural schools generally have trouble matching the test scores of suburban districts.
So glass half full — but still not much to drink.
Moreover, some of the charts showed that Payson’s scores had been bouncing around but trending downward before the pandemic hit.
For instance, in eighth grade math scores, 41% of Payson students tested proficient in 2018 — compared to a statewide average of 31%. Only 12% of eighth graders tested proficient in math in 2021 — rising to 20% in 2022. That was a full 7% below the statewide average.
Seventh grade language scores peaked at 52% proficient in 2018, compared to a 45% state average. They’ve declined every year since — hitting 34% in 2022, compared to a statewide average of 43%
Sixth grade math scores peaked in 2016 at 51% proficient — way ahead of the 39% state average. They’ve declined every year since — to a low of 21% in 2022, way behind the 31% state average.
Fifth grade language scores peaked in 2019 at 63% — 11% above the state average. They plunged to 46% proficient in 2021 — and kept dropping in 2022, hitting 31%. The state average for 2022 was 39% proficient.
The board seemed unsure whether to focus on the big declines from a few years ago, or the progress in the past year.
Every principal presented statistics from his or her school site, with a long list of new steps intended to boost attendance, help students make up failed classes, increase scores, provide intervention and improve teacher, student and parent communications.
Board member Audrey Hogue asked Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon how his math teachers reacted to word that only about 17% of the school’s math students ranked as proficient — although others were making good progress.
“How do your math teachers feel about this score?” she asked.
“Any time schools have scores that have not been good, you’ve got teachers in tears,” replied Simon. “You say the teachers need to own it. I can tell you — they own it. I think they’re really moving in the right direction.”
“It’s hard to correlate the data,” said board member Jolynn Schinstock. “Only 33% are doing really well — it just seems to be a disconnect. How do you figure out what’s not working? Is it the tool? Is it instruction? How do you figure out what it takes to start improving scores?”
Instructional Coach Brian Young cautioned the board to remember that the tests and standards are constantly changing — so teachers have to hit a moving target. Moreover, even the computer-based methods of testing make it hard sometimes to compare results from one year to the next.
The state recently eliminated the once-required AzMERIT tests — leaving schools free to choose from a variety of different assessment tests. The high school opted for the ACT test, a national testing system previously used mostly for college admissions. A new test called the AASA was introduced in grades 3 through 8. All high schools in Arizona now use the ACT.
“So you look at the ACT score — and we’re at 17. The state has set proficiency at 19. That’s a brand-new test. We didn’t spend a lot of time preparing for that. Can we get to 19? Yes,” said Young. Moreover, Payson scored just one point below the statewide average — which works out to about 6%.
National studies suggest that tutoring remains the best way to boost scores. The district offers tutoring after school and on Fridays. Moreover, the district has embraced a computer based IXL tutoring and reteaching software for students falling behind in certain areas.
Hogue said the program is not necessarily much help for a student who is already struggling. “When they get home, they have no help. They have no one to ask a question. I do know there are teachers who use IXL a lot in my kid’s classes. When they come home, they don’t know how to do it — and I’m horrible with math. I do better with someone to teach me. I can’t learn online. I worry a lot of kids are like that.”
(This is the first in a series of articles on the student progress in the Payson Unified School District. Look for articles on each school site presenting the latest numbers and the plans the district and the principal for each site has put into place to boost scores.)
