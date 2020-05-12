Rim Country teens, ages 17 and 18, are invited to apply now for work in Tonto National Forest with the Arizona Youth Conservation Corps.
The June-July outdoor jobs are co-sponsored by the Arizona Youth Conservation Corps and Gila County Government.
YCC participants earn $295 per week learning new skills through hands-on projects — a variety of land management and community activities. Youth crew members live at home and work Monday through Friday on projects in their own community. More often based in Flagstaff or the Verde Valley, this summer brings a local opportunity to Payson, and preference is given to local applicants.
YCC’s other benefits range from an AmeriCorps Education Award, Employee Assistance Program and opportunities for specialized training. For details, email kgundrum@conservationlegacy.org or call Youth Crews Recruiter Kayla, 928-310-6011.
Read more and apply online today at azcorps.org/open-positions.
