Payson’s annual Turkey Trot is evolving.
The 5-kilometer race again anchors the Saturday, Nov. 23 event that starts and ends at Green Valley Park.
But the 3.1-mile race isn’t the only option this year as the popular family event has added a 1-mile walk/run.
And that’s not all.
Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism, which runs the event, has also added a way for residents to help those in need.
“We added a ‘Fill the Truck’ community food drive event for participants and non-participants to stop by the park and literally ‘fill the truck’ with their canned and non-perishables to be donated to local food banks for the holiday season,” said Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Courtney Spawn.
Spawn encourages people to drop by Green Valley Park between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 and donate food to the cause.
“We would really like to highlight this added component to ensure people are aware, contribute, and help out those in need within our community this holiday season,” Spawn said.
The deadline has passed for online and in-person registration for both races. However, anyone who wants to take part can still sign up at the site beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the race.
The entry fee for the 5K race, which begins at 9 a.m. with strollers starting at 9:05, is $45 for those ages 7 and older. Children 6 and under can take part for free in either event if accompanied by a paid adult.
The entry fee for the 1-mile race, which begins at 9:15 a.m. is $25 for those ages 7 and older.
Paid participants receive a commemorative sweatshirt (while supplies last) and race bib for each race. The top three males and females in each age division in the 5K race receive a medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!