It was a hot February afternoon in southern Arizona. The gnats were doing their best job at being pests. It was my last chance this season to bag the elusive (at least for me) collared peccary. Days of glassing had proved unproductive. This was a last-ditch effort.
There was a promising berm directly in front of me. It was a blimp on the GPS. Maybe water? I tried to sneak over, but just as I topped there was the unmistakable “woof” of a startled javelina, and then a streak of gray as my quarry glided away into the thick cover of a mesquite bosque. I looked for more, but this one appeared to be alone. Yup! They made a fool of me again. We had seen two on the first day, but they were too far away.
Somehow, a rumor began decades ago that these animals are rodents. This is not true. They are like pigs, but not quite. The old-world pig, the pork you find in the grocery stores, and the javelina may have had a common ancestor 30 million years ago. But there are enough biological differences to put them into separate families. Peccaries are Tayassuidae and pigs are Suidae. For hunters, javelina resembles a pig enough that we call them pigs.
The javelina, or the collared peccary, is arguably the most misunderstood and maligned of Arizona’s big game animals. It is amazing the misinformation that is out there about this hardy herbivore.
The javelina is small by big game standards. Adults average between 30 and 50 pounds and they are about two feet tall and 3 feet long. They have a white “collar,’” a pig-like face, legs too skinny for their body and little hooved feet. A junkyard dog would be jealous of their set of chompers.
A tropical critter, they migrated north from South America and are a relative newcomer to Arizona. Indeed, their range is still expanding with a viable population above the Rim. This is most remarkable when we consider that they have no fur. They have bristly salt and pepper hair. In cold conditions, a herd will huddle in a “pig pile.” Like penguins, the pile will be in constant motion, with the ones in the middle getting warm as they rotate.
Biologists tell us that javelina need to be in herds of eight or more to survive. The lone pig on my hunt probably had some buddies nearby. The herd will try to protect their own and come running with jaws snapping and hackles up when they hear the distress cry of a red. As soon as the cries subside, the adults will go back to business as usual. Therefore, hunters, when “calling,” must keep the horrible noise constant to make that technique work.
The itty-bitty brain of the javelina also explains why they might attack your dog. They do not know the difference between a domestic dog and a coyote. When someone tells me about being attacked by a javelina, I ask them what kind of dog they have.
Their brain does a couple of things really well. Their hearing is above average, but the real story is the nose. When looking at their skull, you can easily visualize the nerves and blood vessels going directly to the olfactory. The javelina has a remarkable sense of smell. The piggy nose finds yummy roots and tubers underground long before they sprout. They have a musk gland on the top of their rump. It excretes an extraordinarily strong, almost skunk scent. The members of the herd will rub this scent on each other, as well as landmarks within their territory. Thus, manufacturing a unique odor. It all smells the same to us, but members of the herd know each other by scent.
That scent gland has earned the javelina the nickname of stink pig. If you harvest one of these guys, you do not want to get that stuff on the meat. Simple answer is to use two knives. One for skinning and one for butchering.
They are territorial with a space of about a square mile. Herds will share resources, like a water hole, but the groups rarely meet. They can have babies any time of the year. They are the only wild ungulate (hoofed mammal) in the western hemisphere that does. And how about those little hooves? They take the animal into some of the most unforgiving country in the state. I have a friend that describes them as ballerinas. They just seem to tiptoe over scree slopes and pirouette over the top.
They are not graceful like the Coues deer or majestic like the elk, but the javelina deserves a place of respect right beside them. They have survived in the heat of the desert and the freezing temperatures of the high country. Tenacity defined, the javelina deserves our respect.
