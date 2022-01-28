Trying to pin down a fly fisher to his favorite flies might seem like quite a challenge. We sometimes have multiple fishing vests with fly boxes in just about every pocket, and sometimes a hundred or more flies in each box. The other part of that challenge would seem to find folks willing to tell other fishers their favorite flies.
Tom Herman, president of the Payson Flycasters Club, is a perfect example of what my experience has been with fly fishers. Tom has a lot of flies and fly boxes. He ties a lot of his own flies, but buys some as well. He is quick to share with others the fly pattern that is working, and if you don’t have that particular fly, he will give you a couple out of his fly box.
Some fly fishers arrange their boxes by fishing location, some by fly type, often with a range of sizes per type in the box, and still others have a couple of general purpose fly boxes that they use most often. Part of the fun with all of these fly boxes is to create new boxes or rearrange flies for an upcoming fishing trip.
While I have several filled fly boxes, I would say that I have fewer than many fly fishers I know. I have a Lees Ferry box, an Alaska fly box, one for dry flies, a box for just about any fishing situation I might encounter, and a box with extra small flies.
These days, I have reduced the number of flies that I typically carry to two small fly boxes that will fit in my shirt pockets. And in reality, I would be quite successful with any of two or three flies that I consider my go-to flies.
This reliance on a few flies started when I first learned how to fly fish. My uncle taught me how to fly fish when I was a kid, and I only ever saw him use one fly, a wet fly called a Coachman. That, of course, became my go-to fly, and for 10 or more years, that was the only fly I used.
It is a wonderful fly, and the first fly my uncle taught me to tie. What I like about the fly is that from below, it looks like a real bug in the stream with the peacock herl body and tufts of brown feathers for the legs and tail. From above, its white wing really stands out for the fly fisher making it easy to track as it is worked downstream into productive water.
I still use the Coachman a lot, or the Prince Nymph which is a very similar fly pattern. If you were to look at most of my fly boxes, you would see that they are dominated by wet flies, that is flies that are worked under the surface of the water.
The reason for this is that I think it makes sense to present the fish with imitations of the bugs that they see regularly. The life stages of most aquatic insects is dominated by the aquatic phase of their life cycles. The mayfly, which is arguably the most import aquatic insect to fly fishers, has a life cycle where the young mayflies, called nymphs, are in the water for about a year. They emerge and spend 24-48 hours as adults. During that brief window, part of the time they are resting in the bushes near the creek, and then they mate and lay eggs into the water to start the next generation of mayflies.
Many fly fishers are exclusively dry fly fishers. They love to fish dry flies that imitate the adults, because it is a thrill to have a big trout grab your fly off the surface. I love to dry fly fish too, but I only do it when the fish are actively feeding on the surface.
Otherwise, I fish wet flies under the surface. It isn’t important to know their scientific names or even if they are mayflies, stoneflies, caddisflies, or the names of the myriad of other bugs in the creek. If you get a sense of their color, shape, and size, you are well on your way to deciding what fly to select from your fly box.
By picking up and looking at a few rocks from the riffle, the fast water section of the creek, you will see insects scrambling on the surface of the rock, Some will be attached, but others will move across the surface pretty quickly. You will find that most of the bugs in the creek are brown, black, gray, or dark green and that a lot of them are in the hook size range of about size 12-18.
When they emerge as adults, often the wing colors are more of a light brown, but for dry flies another factor to consider is buoyancy and visibility. My tired, old eyes like a fly that floats well, and is easy to spot on the water. So, often a white or orange patch is added to help the fisher see the fly. That does not seem to detract from the fish grabbing the fly, as often these colors are positioned on the fly out of the line of sight of the fish.
The flies that I have been successful with for years include the following wet flies and midges: Coachman, Prince Nymph, Copper John, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail, Wooly Bugger, Pine Squirrel Leech, and Zebra Midge. I like to have these flies in a variety of sizes from 12 to 18. It is good to have an assortment of both bead-head and unweighted flies of these patterns.
Dry flies that I use regularly include: Elk Hair Caddis, Humpy, Adams, Royal Coachman, Griffith’s Gnat, Stimulator, Beetle, Ant, and Grasshopper imitations. These flies are also good in sizes 12-18, but sometimes when the fish are more picky, dropping to sizes 18-22 will do the trick.
If I was pressed to say what my most effective and favorite fly is, I would say either the Coachman, Pheasant Tail, or Zebra Midge. Ask another fly fisher their favorite and I am sure you will get other patterns mentioned, but this list is a great start if you are interested in effective flies for Rim Country fly fishing.
