I grew up in an outdoor family. A large outdoor family with four brothers and sisters. We went on many family camping and fishing trips. All seven of us. There weren’t many extra dollars, but this was an affordable activity. And there was the bonus of dinner on the table. I don’t know how my parents did it, but I remember that each kid had their own fishing pole, so there were many, many braided fishing lines to untangle.

We would all line up on the bank with our Zebco combos, a bobber and some kind of bait. Usually, it was the bank of the Verde River, and later, when we had a little car topper boat, it was Bartlett Lake.

