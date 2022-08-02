I grew up in an outdoor family. A large outdoor family with four brothers and sisters. We went on many family camping and fishing trips. All seven of us. There weren’t many extra dollars, but this was an affordable activity. And there was the bonus of dinner on the table. I don’t know how my parents did it, but I remember that each kid had their own fishing pole, so there were many, many braided fishing lines to untangle.
We would all line up on the bank with our Zebco combos, a bobber and some kind of bait. Usually, it was the bank of the Verde River, and later, when we had a little car topper boat, it was Bartlett Lake.
Some of my favorite memories were when my father would hand a rod with a fish attached to a discouraged child. I am the oldest of the tribe, so I was lucky to witness this often. I can still see the pure excitement on the faces of all four of my siblings when they realized what was happening. Mom cheering and clapping, encouraging the youngster to land the fish. We ate a lot of fish growing up and there was a sense of accomplishment when everyone helped.
Today my father is 89 years old, and mom has been gone for a long time. This year the trout on the nearby streams are especially cooperative. I took dad fishing on one of those streams near town last month. He has a hard time tying the knots that he taught me all those years ago. He sees well enough, but those arthritic hands don’t work well with the light line needed to land the rainbows. Now, I get to help.
On the first beautiful afternoon, we cast into a deep pool that held recently stocked fish. I knew they were there because I could see them. Dad has lost his patience with age, so he proceeded downstream with his tried and trusted little spinner. He was just out of sight when I caught the first fish. I hurried to him with my prize. He grinned and called me a smartass, and I returned to the pool. It wasn’t long before he came back and as soon as he reached me, I asked him to hold my rod. Yup, there was a fat trout on the line. He gleefully and expertly played the nice rainbow to the bank. After that, he caught two more fish on his own. We brought our catch home, and I cooked them on the grill, completing our perfect day.
We have been back at least a half dozen times with similar results. Dad seems to get younger with each trip. Many fish are between 10 and 12 inches. The largest so far was a chunky 13-inch rainbow. We have a lot of fun with the traditional family fishing banter. “I caught all the big fish.” “Well, I just don’t want to hurt your feelings, so I let you catch the big one.” “Do I have to show you how to do it ... again?”
On one occasion, a young family joined us at the pool, and I asked him if he wanted to go somewhere else. He said it was fine, as we watched them play in the creek. One young man was catching crayfish and trying to scare his mom. Mom, however, was not the least bit afraid. His older brother was trying diligently to catch a fish. His face was deep in concentration every time he cast. But like many folks, his tackle was way too heavy for these little waters. With that big sinker splash, I could only imagine the fish diving for cover.
Luckily, we were far enough away that we were still getting action. This would never happen with wild trout, but these are stocked fish. Dad motioned the young man over and, with a wink, handed him his fishing pole. Suddenly, my mind took me back to the Verde River and my youth as I witnessed the surprised joy of a child reeling in a fish. The put and take streams (Tonto Creek, Christopher Creek, East Verde, Haigler Creek) of our Rim Country is the perfect place to take a child fishing, even if the child is 89.
EASY TROUT ON THE BARBIE
Clean and scale the fish but leave it whole and the skin on. I like to leave the heads on but get the gills out. Dad just cuts off the heads. (No, I don’t eat the heads) Place the fish on aluminum foil. Make the foil large enough to form a pouch. Pat the trout dry and then put a thin layer of olive oil. Season with your favorite spices on both sides. I use a Cajun spice rub with a little garlic. Put a generous pat of butter inside the cavity of the fish. Some folks put onion and fresh herbs in there, too. Wrap loosely and place on indirect heat. The fish is done when the thick part next to the head flakes. Usually about 7 minutes for a 10-incher. Don’t overcook or it will be dry. I hope you enjoy the gifts of the Rim half as much as I do.
