Italio To Go owners Clay and Jade Kaufman greeted a crowd of well-wishers at their recent chamber-hosted ribbon cutting.
The restaurant opened Sept. 11 in the Twin Pines Shopping Center and serves a variety of food including appetizers, salads, hot and cold sandwiches and pasta.
Italio To Go is a family-owned and operated business. The Kaufman family has been in the restaurant business for more than 50 years combined.
“Our ultimate goal is to provide our customers with delicious and fresh Italian food with the convenience of carry-out and delivery options.”
Italio To Go is located at 512 S. Beeline Highway, Suite 5B. Call them at 928-363-4488, or order online at italio2go.com.
