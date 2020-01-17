The count is in — the Payson Christmas Bird Count, that is.
Since 1900 the National Audubon Society has conducted bird counts throughout North America. Local birding enthusiasts conducted their 16th annual count on Jan. 2.
It was a cold but beautiful morning when the 16 participants headed out to spend the day identifying and counting all the birds they saw or heard in and around Payson. By the end of the day the participants had seen 85 species and 2,441 birds.
Numerically, it was the second lowest count we have had over the 16 years, likely related to the harsh weather the previous two weeks which pushed many birds farther south.
The count is a census of the birds found during a 24-hour period in a designated circle 15 miles in diameter. The Payson count circle is centered a little northwest of town. It runs north to the Control Road and Whispering Pines, east just past Diamond Point Shadows, south to just below Oxbow Hill, and west to Tonto Natural Bridge.
The national project includes more than 2,000 counts held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. There are over 35 counts held in Arizona, including Camp Verde, Jerome, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Mormon Lake.
The count provides a one-day snapshot of the birds present in the Payson area during the winter. Combined with other counts held nationwide, the results can be used to map the winter ranges of bird species. Over many years, the counts can show if the distribution of a species has changed. A recent assessment of four decades of Christmas Bird Count observations found that almost 60% of the species had significant northward movements of their winter range distribution, some species by several hundred miles, a finding that matches climate change predictions.
Some of the most common species seen this year included Canada goose, dark-eyed junco, American wigeon, American coot, common raven, Woodhouse’s scrub jay, and mallard. Birds-of prey observed included golden eagle, bald eagle, American kestrel, and Cooper’s hawk. Waterfowl were common at Green Valley Park and other ponds in the area, including Canada goose, northern shoveler, canvasback, ring-necked duck, and ruddy duck. Some of the harder to find birds included greater roadrunner, belted kingfisher, Cassin’s kingbird, and white-throated sparrow.
There was one new species observed on the count. One cackling goose was observed. They were recently split from Canada goose as a new species and are slightly smaller in size.
A total of 147 species have been observed in the Payson area during the 16 winters covered by the count.
Participants in this year’s count were Christina Akins, Kathe Anderson, Diane Brown, Tom Conlin, Dave Hallock, Helen Hassemer, Rick Heffernon, Frank Insana, Sam Insana, Beverly Malmberg, Craig Miller, Peggy Newman, Stretch Penberthy, Chip Steele, Diane Steele, and Patti Walker.
