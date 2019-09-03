At the recent Main Street Merchants Guild meeting, the group decided Olde Main Street Days (formerly Oktoberfest) would run from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6, with optional vendor attendance on Sunday.
“The event is a celebration of Historic Main Street and will include music, artists, re-enactment groups, vendors, kiddy train rides and much more,” said Minette Hart, president of the Main Street Merchants Guild.
The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and launch a return of “First Fridays,” with storefronts open for visitors. On Saturday, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The sawmill whistle will officially be launched on Saturday, Oct. 4 at high noon,” said Hart.
The whistle was originally scheduled to sound last Thanksgiving, but repairs and other issues delayed its deployment.
Mary Hansen, with the Oxbow Saloon, said Main Street will be closed to traffic on Saturday from June’s Flowers to 703 W. Main St. The road will reopen at 7 p.m.
Payson Fire Department Chief David Staub said the event must be organized so it does not hinder firetrucks getting down the street on a call.
“The bigger concern is not being able to get through,” said Staub. “Will people move over if we’re trying to get the fire truck out? People act differently when they are entertaining themselves; they do not act as if they’re in danger.”
The fire department and guild are working on a plan to ensure that the event does not prevent firetrucks from answering calls.
Hansen encouraged vendors to attend Sunday, saying the Oxbow has good business on this day, typically considered a slow business day.
Vendors who are not licensed with the Town of Payson will need to purchase a vendor permit at a one-time fee of $25. The permit is good for 21 days and is valid for one year. The 21 days need not be consecutive.
Hart and Hansen are working out the details of the event and will provide an update at the next guild meeting.
Holiday decorations
“Main Street light poles can be decorated by individuals or businesses with LED white lights and/or 36-inch wreaths,” said Hart. “We are accepting donations of artificial Christmas trees, new or gently used, for the poles also.”
For more information, call Hart at 928-978-1119 or Hansen at 928-951-2799.
