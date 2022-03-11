The 2021-22 Payson Area Food Drive was a success, bringing in both more food and monetary donations than the goal. Organizers had hoped to collect 15,000 pounds of food and $25,000 in donations; at the end of the drive, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 16,637 pounds of food was contributed and $39,417 was donated.
“We lowered our goals this year because we had only three collection points,” said Charles Proudfoot, one of the drive’s organizers. He added of the three sites, the Payson Public Library had the most contributions.
He said there was only one special event held to benefit the drive, a program hosted by Dueker Ranch, which brought in 400 pounds of food.
Proudfoot explained how food drive contributions were distributed to area food pantries — the Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry; St. Vincent de Paul; Pine-Strawberry; and Star Valley Baptist Church. He said when the sorters have between 400 and 600 pounds of food donations, they contact the different pantries and ask if they need stock. If there is a need, the food is provided. As for the monetary contributions, “That’s on a receipt basis. A pantry buys whatever it needs and gives the food drive the receipts and is reimbursed. It is on a first come, first served basis,” he said.
Proudfoot also pointed out the sites in the Rim Country are food pantries, the point of distribution; not food banks.
The lowered goals were also possible because of COVID relief money given to the state’s United and St. Mary’s food banks, and Arizona Food Bank Coalition. These groups, in turn, distributed funds to the food pantries in their areas of service.
Proudfoot said there will still be a need to provide food to families and individuals in the area. In fact, he expects the need to increase.
“Any time there is a disruption in the economy, there is an uptick in the need. With the gas prices increasing, one of the easiest ways to relieve (financial) stress, is having access to free food,” he said.
According to the most recent information he had available, Proudfoot said about 120 people a month are served by the Pine-Strawberry program; Star Valley Baptist Church’s program works in a reverse manner. If its organizers hear there is a need, they will take food to the family or individual; last year, both the Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul served about 6,000 each. He said that could be an individual, a family of two to four or a family of five or more.
Additionally, a separate food service program is offered only to senior citizens once a month at the Presbyterian Church. He said it is not affiliated with the Deacon’s Pantry and even has a separate storage area for the food it distributes.
