A bitterly divided Payson Town Council abruptly fired Town Manager LaRon Garrett during its Aug. 8 regular meeting.
Garrett has served the town for 25 years, mostly in the engineering department prior to his Oct. 1, 2015 appointment as town manager.
The vote revealed a persistent divide on the council. Mayor Tom Morrissey, Vice Mayor Janell Sterner and Councilors Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris voted to fire Garret.
Councilors Steve Smith, Barbara Underwood and Chris Higgins dissented, saying they had been given no notice of the action.
Read the whole story in Tuesday's paper.
