The Town of Payson is one of only two towns in Arizona to receive a 2019 AARP Community Challenge quick action grant.
The grant will fund the first ADA-compliant crosswalk on Main Street at 703 W. Main Street.
This is the third annual AARP Community Challenge. AARP received more than 1,660 applications from nonprofits and government entities for grant funding.
A total of almost $1.6 million was distributed to fund the 159 quick-action projects across the country.
Winning projects achieved one or more of the following outcomes:
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options;
• Create vibrant public places;
• Support the availability of a range of housing;
• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities.”
Trever Fleetham, economic development and planning manager for the Town of Payson, provided an excerpt from the grant application that describes the project.
“The Town of Payson is asking for $10,950 to construct one of the crosswalks as a pilot project. We intend to use the AARP Community Challenge grant money to construct two ADA accessible curb ramps, install two solar push button crosswalk signs, and paint the crosswalk with a creative, themed design. This project will utilize local citizens and groups such as the Main Street Merchants Guild and the Payson Art League to aid in the design and painting of the crosswalk.
“We hope that the creation of this first crosswalk on Historic Main Street, using local human capital and a locally appropriate artistic theme, will draw attention, build support, and lead to more improvements in the area.
“This crosswalk is just one aspect of a larger community effort to make Main Street safer, more pedestrian friendly, and accessible to all of Payson’s residents.”
Fleetham has been working closely with the Main Street Merchants Guild and artists from the Payson Art League to get the project going and says things have been “falling perfectly into place.”
The construction of the curb ramps will be completed before October 1st so that the crosswalk can be painted during the Olde Main Street Days festival on October 5.
Local artists including Minette Hart-Richardson, Elizabeth Fowler and Sue McIntyre will be there to paint the outline and attendees of the festival will be welcomed to help paint.
