On Saturday, Jan. 18, Payson will continue with the tradition of a Women’s March to harness the collective power of women to create social change.
People march for different reasons. Some women march for their “foremothers” who fought to get us here. Some men march because they want to live in a world where women are valued and treated fairly. Others march for their children and a future where everyone has the opportunity and the freedom to live life on their own terms.
Join the women and men of Rim Country who will convene in the parking lot on the south side of Highway 260 in front of the Beverage Place and the AutoZone between McDonald’s and Wells Fargo.
The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a short program. Ret. Col. Felicia French will speak about environmental justice; Joan Spatti will discuss women’s rights as human rights; Bettie Julkes will address ending violence against women; Diane Post, the Equal Rights Amendment; Deedra Abboud, women’s health and Chris Spencer will talk about immigrant rights.
The march will then head west on Highway 260, turn south on Highway 87 to Bonita Street and return.
The Nationwide Women’s March, which began in January 2017, brought together a diverse community of women and allies who seek to create a future of equality, justice, education and compassion. In the summer of 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and a handful of other reformers, organized the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
“Freedoms are rarely given unless demanded. Women have had to work for the right to vote, the right to work, the right to health care, the right to decent pay and the right to live without violence in their homes,” said Teresa Kelleher of Payson.
We so often forget that we are a nation of immigrants. America has been rooted in the promise of “our huddled masses yearning to be free.” Every nationality that arrived in the U.S., over many years, comes to work and to experience the opportunities this country can offer.
Health care remains difficult to access for many women, especially the poor. Many women do not agree with cuts or restrictions on their ability to access quality reproductive health care services, birth control, HIV/AIDS care and prevention, or sexuality education.
Women need to continue to speak out for justice and social reform. Many people are still denied the right to vote, especially those who have been incarcerated and paroled.
Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and women’s rights activist, said, “If you don’t speak out, ain’t nobody going to speak out for you.”
The words from activist Sojouner Truth, said at a Women’s Rights convention in 1851, are still true today. “If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down, ... women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again!”
So, come together to turn things “right side up again” in promoting human rights.
For more information, contact Penny Navis-Schmidt at 918-978-1268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!