Recently an article was published in the Roundup based on a release from the United Food Bank that said Payson Community Kids was one of its beneficiaries. As it turns out, this is not entirely correct, according to Janice Chesser, director of PCK.
She said the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank receives funds, not the listed beneficiary organizations that included PCK. The food bank provides PCK with nutritious snacks and gets reimbursed for doing so through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program administered by the Arizona Department of Education, Community Nutrition Programs. PCK does not receive any funds as part of the program.
“We are part of their snack program, not meals for families,” Chesser explained.
“Unfortunately I have had two of our meal providers assume we now have funds to feed our kids and plan to withdraw their support as a result of the incorrect information from the United Food Bank,” she added.
Payson Community Kids now feeds dinner every weeknight with the help of various organizations, businesses and individuals.
“We are still in need of help to provide a meal one time per month or even every other month for approximately 115 children,” Chesser said.
