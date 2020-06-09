Candles in hand on Friday, Lilya Smith and Xing Brouwer waved as drivers honked their support for the 75 people gathered under stormy skies brightened by a rainbow to support an end to racism.
“I’m ashamed it took me this long to get so angry ... this violence is terrible,” said Smith.
The teen has a black niece and nephew. Her aunt encouraged her to attend the peaceful protest. She spent more than an hour standing alongside the highway, waving at drivers and brandishing her homemade sign declaring: “We Can All Live With The Golden Rule.”
She had steeled herself against the reports of police reaction, counter demonstrators and angry catcalls. And a few people shouted obscenities from their passing cars.
But mostly drivers honked and waved. Many passengers leaned out the windows and cheered as they passed down the line of demonstrators stretching from McDonald’s to Safeway.
“This is wonderful,” said one demonstrator. “This is the most positive response I’ve ever seen.”
Many who attended the candlelight vigil, organized by Diane Green of the local Democratic Party, have watched as black friends struggle to succeed and cope with racism. But they were galvanized by the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling for almost nine minutes with his hands in his pockets on the neck of George Floyd, who gasped “I can’t breathe.” Floyd ultimately died in police custody.
Protests erupted, some marked by violence and vandalism — including a rampage in a Scottsdale mall that inflicted heavy property damage. In response, Gov. Doug Ducey imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on the state.
Social media has stoked the flames, even in Payson. On June 1, a social media post warned protesters would arrive in Payson “by the busload” to loot stores and create chaos. The message inspired 30 locals to show up to protect stores in the Bashas’ shopping center.
Facebook chatter before the Friday, June 5 demonstration also worried Payson Police.
“We heard chatter on Facebook about a counterprotest,” said Officer Jesse Casteneda, sitting in his patrol car to monitor the demonstration from afar.
No counterprotest emerged.
Demonstrator Ric Hinkie said his kids were best of friends with a black classmate in Minnesota.
His children and the neighbor’s son Chris “did everything together” until Hinkie moved to the suburbs while Chris’ family stayed in the city.
The two families stayed in touch over the years, but had very different lives. While Hinkie’s children went about their lives going to prom and taking part in sports, Chris would tell Hinkie he “would get a speeding ticket for going one mile over the speed limit” or get harassed by law enforcement for “walking down the road.”
“This was a kid who completed two years of college before graduating high school,” said Hinkie.
Chris could have had a scholarship to any college, but he told Hinkie he wanted to go to an all black college because, “I’m tired.”
Chris graduated with a degree in computers, but since then has struggled to find a good job, said Hinkie.
In comparison, Hinkie’s children found financial success after financial success.
Hinkie blames racism for the contrast.
“Where does racism come from?” he asked. “We teach it.”
Just then, a man drove by and yelled out this window, “I don’t like black people.”
“Great way to critique a demonstration against racism,” laughed one demonstrator.
A moment later, a semi truck, driven by a black man, made the turn onto Highway 260, hauling a load of produce. He looked down on the demonstrators and leaned on the air horn all the way down the block.
Hinkie waved in reply.
Brouwer beamed at the driver’s response.
“I just know there are good people out there,” she said.
People like Tina Rooney, who started the vigil three hours before the 7 p.m. official start “because protesting shouldn’t have a time limit.”
In a rainbow-hued outfit, Rooney said she stood for her black brother.
“I would hate to have anything happen to him,” she said.
Green couldn’t hide the smile on her face as she looked out over the line of people waving and holding candles as the storm cloud filled sky darkened and the rainbow faded.
“George Floyd, he represents every single minority harassed by the police and everybody who has not had justice,” she said. “These are our brothers and sisters. Maybe this time, it’ll be different.”
