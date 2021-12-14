Chamber DECA check

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presented a check to the DECA program at the Payson High School for $950, which was half the money from booth sales for the Oct. 23 Flea Market Showcase.

 Contributed photo

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presented a $950 check to the Payson High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) program.

The donation was half the money from booth sales for the Flea Market Business Showcase the chamber put on in the Payson High School parking lot on Oct. 23.

DECA is an association of marketing students that encourages the development of business and leadership skills through academic conferences and competitions.

The Roundup reached out to PHS Principal Jeff Simon, but did not hear back as of press time.

