The Payson High School Thespian Society recently earned a top award from the Arizona State Thespians (AST).
Each year, the AST, with permission from its parent organization, the Educational Theatre Association, awards Arizona thespian troupes with gold honor, silver and bronze status.
Troupes submit a Google slide show of their events. They earn points in three categories: stage productions, troupe activities and service to school and community.
Points are awarded for the number of events, but also for the quality of the events, how they impact others for good, and extra points for unique events.
Approximately 125 troupes submit a slide show, with about 60 earning honors. From those, about 20 receive gold, then three or four are given an excellent ranking, which Payson earned last year, and three or four are given a superior ranking, which Payson last earned in 2017.
The PHS Thespian Society consists of the theatre students who earn enough points and get inducted into the International Thespian Society.
PHS Theatre Director Kathy Siler, and her late husband, John Siler, started the PHS Thespian Troupe in 1991 after two enthusiast thespians, Jef Rawls and Suzanne “Sheire” Moore transferred from Cactus High School to Payson and impressed Mr. and Mrs. Siler to start a troupe.
The Silers immediately began to travel to state thespian events: state conference, regionals and leadership camp. They continue this tradition under Kathy Siler’s leadership.
“Thespians are known the world over as intelligent, forward thinking students with creative and respectful collaboration as their motivator,” Kathy Siler said.
“The thespian motto: ‘Act well your part; there, all the honor lies’ comes from Alexander Pope’s ‘Essay On Man.’”
Siler impresses every theatre student to take responsibility for their actions and to act honorably in every endeavor, theatre related or not.
She adds, “We have a responsibility to each other, to make the world a better place, to uplift and encourage each other to live an improved life.”
She says, “Arts in schools are not only valuable learning platforms, but necessary to mobilize humans to a greater life.”
