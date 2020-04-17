Clara Thompson, 7, looks forward to Pine’s Easter egg hunt every year.
So, Clara was sad when it was called off this year because of COVID-19.
“Yeah, I was kind of disappointed because of the virus thing,” Clara said.
However, The Rusty Pine Cone stepped in to help make the day brighter for Clara, her younger brother, Charlie, 2, and Pine-Strawberry children.
“We decided to do something for the community,” said Leigh Pendergraft, who owns The Rusty Pine Cone with her husband Gene.
They invited residents to drive by their business and pick up a gift bag and see the Easter Bunny, all at a safe distance.
“There were lots of free items for all ages and pets,” Leigh said. “Free bags of groceries were also handed out for those in need. We had three local residents come forward to do some nice donations beforehand to assist. We kept our social distancing, and we all wore masks and gloves, even the Easter Bunny.”
They used a grabber tool to deliver the packages through each vehicle window.
“I was happy to see the Easter Bunny,” Clara said. “I liked him.”
Clara and Charlie’s mother, Alissa, normally volunteers to help at the community’s annual Easter egg hunt.
“I thought it was very nice,” she said. “It seems like The Rusty Pine Cone is always doing nice things for the community.
“It was short and sweet but the kids were glad to get out of the house. We’ve all been stuck not going anywhere. It was a nice quick outing and something fun to do.”
The Rusty Pine Cone posted the event on multiple social media pages.
“We had over 50 cars pull through and the response from the community was overwhelming,” Pendergraft said. “Our store has been closed for the past month and it was so special to see some of our customers again.
“We wish our community continued good health and hope they keep the faith during this difficult time.”
