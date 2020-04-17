Efforts to meet the community’s needs while almost everyone is staying home, the staff of the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine has made some modifications in its services.
The staff is in the library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays.
The “free” cart is now outside the library and contains books, magazines, kids books and activities. All items have been cleaned before leaving the library, but they recommend that all items be cleaned when taking them into your home.
E-books and magazines are available through Overdrive app with a library card and there are resources on the website www.gcldaz.org.
Peggy Eagan, youth services coordinator, is offering virtual story times on Facebook and activities to do at home. The site is facebook-pine library, it also has updates and news.
The library’s Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Plans are underway for the Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story.” It begins June 1 for all ages. Register online at https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org/ or call the library at 928-476-3678.
