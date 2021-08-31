Husband and wife Michael and Jessie Dahling have created their own little restaurant empire in Pine.
Some refer to their three businesses in this small town as something else.
“Sometimes we refer to it as our own Bermuda Triangle,” said Amanda Dozier. That’s more because of the triangle shape of the pattern between the locations of Old County Inn, Pinewood Tavern and Pine Provisions Delicatessen and Bottle Shop, which opened in May at 6240 W. Hardscrabble Mesa Road.
“It’s more for the shape but you can say that the food goes missing,” Dozier laughed.
But there’s no mystery why it disappears.
“They love it and just gobble it up,” she explained.
Dozier and Jared Buccola are in a relationship and they are managing partners of Pine Provisions, which is in the space previously occupied by Pine Deli. Buccola is Jessie Dahling’s brother.
They spent about two months on renovations before opening Pine Provisions, which differs from the other two restaurants in that it’s more oriented to customers looking for food and other items to go.
“We’re feeding our local community, but we also want to focus on people coming up for the weekend, going camping, getting ice, a six-pack for the cooler and hitting the road,” Dozier said.
You don’t have to get your food to go.
“You can eat here,” Dozier said. “We have a couple of tables inside and a few picnic tables with umbrellas outside. But all of our alcohol is to go, so you can’t drink it here.
“They only recently began selling beer and wine after their liquor license was approved. They sell craft beer and wine, focusing mostly on Arizona products.
“It’s mostly craft and we are doing as local as we can get right, but we have a couple from California.
Among the Arizona wines is Chateau Tumbleweed.
As for the food, the hot and cold sandwiches are the biggest sellers. Every weekend, they create a special sandwich not on the regular menu.
They feature hoagie rolls and sliced sourdough, wheat and rye bread.
The Italian sub is their most popular item. Other cold sandwiches include beef & cheddar, turkey club, BLT, parma and deli salad. Hot sandwiches include the Cuban, Reuben, hot pastrami, Philly cheese, meatball and sausage & peppers.
They sell chips and deli salads and make fresh green salads every morning.
Salads include macaroni, potato & egg, red potato & bacon, pasta vegetable, English pea, coleslaw, chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad, fresh fruit salad, caprese, chef, antipasto and kale farro.
Smoothies and fresh juices include banana berry featuring almond milk, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and plant protein, green goddess featuring kale, apples, cucumbers, celery and lemons, and The OG, featuring carrots, oranges and ginger.
Sweets include brownies, Hope’s All Butter Cookies, cannoli, carrot cake, New York cheesecake, lemon cake and key lime pie.
And they plan to keep adding food and provisions.
“It tastes really good,” Dozier said.
Pine Provisions is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They’re closed on Tuesdays and Wednesday. Call 928-476-3536 for more information.
