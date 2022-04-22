The Pine Trail Run established itself with its first race in 2018 and another in 2019.
But the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the past two events.
It took three years, but the Third Annual Pine Trail Run returns on Saturday, May 7.
The nonprofit Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc., runs the event, which keeps expanding, even with two years without a race.
The first race in 2018 featured an 8.3-mile trail run with 113 runners. In 2019, they added a 5K race and increased the longer run to nine miles and attracted 138 total runners.
This year, they’ll add a 50-kilometer endurance run, to go with the nine-mile run and the 5K race.
“The Pine Trail Run is aimed at bringing visitors to appreciate the beauty of the region and to raise funds for the nonprofit Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc.’s programs for wildfire prevention and new trails,” according to their website.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. conceives and creates new projects and innovations for mitigating the impact of forest fires in the Rim Country communities of Pine and Strawberry, making the area a safer place to live.
“The Pine Trail Run raises funds to improve the health of our forest by adding new sustainable trails, improving existing trails and educating the public in wildfire prevention through our Firewise Garden and Fire Interpretive Trail,” according to the website.
The 50K race is a loop course that starts and ends at the Pine Trailhead. It features 5,500 feet of climbs and descents on the Mogollon Rim with an average elevation of 6,400 feet. The race features a 13-hour time limit.
The 5K race is also on a loop course that starts and ends at the Pine Trailhead. It features an average elevation of 5,600 feet, with 640 feet of climbs and descents following scenic forest routes just below the Mogollon Rim.
The nine-mile race starts deep in Pine Canyon and runs to the Pine Trailhead with 1,540 feet of climbs and 1,910 feet of descents and an average elevation of 5,850 feet below the Rim.
This isn’t your typical trail run.
“A couple of things that make our event special are the age-grading that we do and the drawings that include various donated arts and crafts items,” said race director Scott Kehl. “All runners are automatically entered in the drawings.”
Age grading is a way of adjusting a competitor’s performance by considering their age and gender. They use age factors from the 2020 Road Age Factors tables approved by the Masters Long Distance Running of USA Track & Field.
Runners ages 12 and older are eligible to participate. The 5K and 50K races each have a 75-runner limit and the nine-mile race has a 150-runner limit.
Portable restrooms are at the finish line and parking area. A restroom will also be available at the nine-mile race starting line. The 50K course will have portable restrooms at aid stations #2 and #3.
All three races will have overall awards for the top three males and top three females and the top three finishers in each age group.
Each race will also have an overall age and gender-graded award.
The drawings held before each awards presentation after each race feature items donated by the Arizona Trail Association, as well as arts and crafts from local artists and craftsmen.
“I’m making Native American flutes out of hickory for the drawings,” Kehl said.
Those who register online get a choice of a technical running shirt or technical running cap. Online registration closes April 24. All 5K and nine-mile runners receive a burrito breakfast and all 50K runners receive a barbecue sandwich dinner.
Late registration is available at the Ponderosa Market in Pine from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 6. 5K and nine-mile runners can also register the morning of the event from 5-6:45 a.m. the morning of the race at the event parking area, which is a half-mile south of the Pine Trailhead, with signs off of SR 87 directing you to the parking area.
All runners are required to be transported to the starting area from the parking area via bus. There is a mandatory pre-race brief near the buses prior to boarding. As a COVID-19 precaution, the number of runners on each bus will be limited to 25, which is less than 50% capacity. Out of respect for everyone, runners are asked to wear a mask for the short bus ride. Masks will be provided for those who don’t bring their own and trash receptacles will be set up to dispose of the masks after you exit the bus.
Free camping is available in the Tonto National Forest next to the parking area.
Entry fee for the 50K is $95 through April 24 and $100 onsite on May 6 with no day-of-race registration for that event.
Entry fee for the nine-mile race is $65 by April 24 and $70 onsite on May 6 and 7.
The 5K fee is $45 by April 24 and $50 onsite on May 6 and 7.
There is a $5 processing fee to register for all races.
Register and check out the race details at www.PineTrailRun.com.
