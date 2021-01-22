Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.