Pine-Strawberry has been having brilliant weather for those residents who are cleaning up the brush on their properties. Following the Firewise guidelines will help us all get through the summer when fire danger returns.
If property owners choose to burn on their property, call the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department at 928-476-4272 for the proper permit.
If property owners need a place to haul their brush debris, the Pine Brush Pit is funded, maintained and staffed by the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee and is open Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from March through November, weather permitting. This is a free place for Pine-Strawberry residents to bring vegetation including all forms of brush, pine needles, cones, leaves and tree branches.
They will not accept household garbage, construction materials, wood or metal including dimensional lumber, plywood products or roofing materials. Also, no tree trunks over six inches in diameter and no tree root balls. No plastic materials like bags, leaves and needles in plastic bags must be emptied and plastic bags taken with you.
The Pine Brush Pit is on the Control Road — east off Highway 87 at milepost 268. Turn south at the sign and go approximately .1 mile to the pit.
For more information on Firewise, the brush pit and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction projects, visit psfuelreduction.org.
Blood drive returnsVitalant will conduct a community blood drive in the First Baptist Church on Highway 87 in the gym on Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Your blood will be tested for COVID antibodies. All donors are required to wear a mask.
For an appointment, call 602-399-7267 or visit www.bloodhero.com, use sponsor code, pinest.
Every donor will be entered in the raffle for a lap quilt donated by the Strawberry Patchers.
Pine Public LibraryYou would not, could not miss this party. Dr. Seuss’ birthday is being celebrated right here in Pine-Strawberry at the little library on Randall Place tomorrow Saturday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Children 3 years and up are invited for games, crafts and fun.
For us bigger kids, a crafternoon is planned at the library on Friday, March 12 at 1 p.m. A free event, participants will paint a stemless wine glass as the featured craft. Our chance to visit, feel creative and begin the road back to socialization.
Saint Patrick’s Day for the
Irish and Irish at heartOld County Inn is hosting its Fourth Annual St. Paddy’s Fest Fundraiser Event for the Humane Society on Saturday, March 13.
Join the fun for the ATV Parade, or plan to watch along the route. Entrants meet at Old County Inn at 11 a.m. The parade will follow Old County Road, turn right on Bradshaw, loop to Hardscabble Road at Southard and travel Hardscrabble Road back to Highway 87 and return to Old County Inn.
For some more Irish fun, the Southwest Skye Pipes & Drum Band will start playing at 11 a.m. Also starting at 11 a.m., the Humane Society will have a veterinarian truck and adoptable pets. Pine-Strawberry Fire Department will be here with a fire truck for the kids to check out.
Cooks will serve up traditional corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be raffles and giveaways every 20 minutes all day long as well as live music from Stilicho from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vinyl Nova from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Bill Hranek from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Making us all feel good about reveling in Irish fun, 10% of the day’s sales will go to our local Humane Society. Come have some fun and help our furry friends.
