Candidate for Gila County Board of Supervisors (BOS) District 1, Sherra Kissee, will be at the Local Pizza Shop in Pine, tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Let’s chat about what’s important to you and hopefully I can earn your signature on my petition to get on the ballot ... and eat some pizza while you’re here,” she said on a social media advertising the upcoming event.
“I chose to run because I am a Christian and I felt impressed to run,” Kissee said. Since September 2018, the attorney lives in Beaver Valley with her husband and works from home. Her options in politics are limited to the Payson Unified School District board or Gila County BOS.
“My knowledge and experience would better suit this position,” she said. She had put her name in the hat, along with about 20 others, when the position was vacated because longtime District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin passed away. The seat was awarded to Supervisor Steve Christensen. In August 2022 the seat will be up for election. Kissee intends to be on that ballot.
“Pine-Strawberry is an area I am still diving into,” she said. “I know that Pine-Strawberry feel left out of the current BOS, a lot of northern Gila County feel left out.”
She hit on a couple hot topics in Pine-Strawberry community that she welcomes conversation about.
“I know crime is on the rise in that area and I’d like to talk to the sheriff’s department and find out what programs are in place, or ask why it is increasing,” she said. “People are concerned with overdevelopment in certain areas of Pine-Strawberry. Property taxes is a big topic.
“Education is a part of this position,” Kissee said. The candidate sees that going both ways, in that she would like to learn more about P-S and would like to help the citizenry learn more about the county processes. “I would like continual discussions with community members and keep everyone in the loop.
“I feel very connected to Pine-Strawberry. They are like family. I’m from a very down-to-earth family,” said Kissee who also served in the Air Force.
If you would like to meet, Kissee joins in discussions that affect our community at the county level or sign her petition to ensure her name is on the ballot stop in at The Local Pizza Shop tomorrow.
“A big thank you to Jimi, Christian and The Local Pizza Shop for their support and gracious offer to hold this party for me. These guys are the best and their pizza is super yummy,” Kissee added.
