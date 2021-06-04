A small brush fire, reported at milepost 265 on Highway 87 just south of Pine on Monday around 1 p.m., brought out the best in passersby.
About 10 to 15 drivers ran from their cars and applied water from jugs and water bottles, as Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) and Forest Service engines were en route said eyewitness Karen Van der Werf.
While the cause is not known, the drivers who stopped and added water helped avert a hotter situation said PSFD Fire Marshal Rick Barnes. Crews quickly had the remainder of the fire under control.
Forest Service investigators are responsible for determining the cause, Barnes said.
Pine Library Summer Program
Summer is almost here and our Pine library has a ton of fun things planned for the Summer Reading Program. All ages, from 0 to 100 are invited to participate.
Here is the list of the weekly activities held at 1 p.m. each Wednesday at the Pine library, unless noted:
June 9 – Horsin’ Around, outside the library.
June 16 – Wildlife Rescue and Owl Pellet Dissection.
Thursday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Safari
June 23 – Animal Yoga
Friday, June 25 – Tails Lego Challenge
June 30 – Pet Show and Tell, in the Community Center ramada
You can register in the library, on the ReadSquared app or at pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Everyone receives a free book when they register. There are also reading logs for those who prefer paper tracking to logging online.
There are also crafts available each week for those registered in the kids’ room, be sure to check in with Miss Peggy.
Pine-Strawberry Health Services Board Elections
The Pine-Strawberry Clinic board membership is voting on three board positions at the annual membership meeting July 10. These board members volunteer their time to be sure medical care can be provided in the Pine-Strawberry community.
Anyone interested in running for one of the positions needs to be a member, or become a member.
To be a voting member, a membership may be purchased for $25 for each voting share. Tax-deductible checks are to be made out to: Pine-Strawberry Health Services and mailed to P.O. Box 270, Pine, AZ 85544.
Applicants for a board position should mail a letter of interest with a short biography to the same address as the memberships. The deadline for applications is June 18.
Pine-Strawberry Health Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Contact Sheri Earp, 602-399-7267, or Heidi Hess, 813-210-0367 with any questions.
