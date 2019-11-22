One of my favorite fall events is this weekend. For $5, attend the 20th anniversary of Tellabration at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center. It is an enchanting evening of storytelling by master storytellers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds from this annual and very unique event benefit the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation of Pine-Strawberry. It’s a great night to dress up and step out with your favorite person, find friends and make it a group event.
Turkey drive
Pine Strawberry Food Bank is collecting turkeys. The local food bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving in underway. PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey.
You can drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market at the corner of Hardscrabble and 87 in Pine, they have a small freezer set aside for that purpose. Drop-off deadline is Sunday, Nov. 24.
Please remember our little food bank helps families all year long here in Pine-Strawberry. They are all about people helping people.
Toy drives
Have you dropped off a gift yet? Here is how you can be a Christmas angel. The Mountain Village Foundation Toy Drive is gathering gifts and then, in coordination with the food bank, distributing them to Pine and Strawberry children ages 1 month to 18 years. We are looking for unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. This year, they are also collecting hygiene items for the family. Look for the Mountain Village drop-off boxes at your local businesses, if you don’t see a box ask them why and encourage them to get a box from Mountain Village. The volunteers can do the shopping for you if you prefer to give a monetary donation. Mail your check to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544. They will be collecting through Dec. 15.
ABATE of Arizona, the High Country Chapter, also has donation boxes at local businesses for their Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run. More ways to help the kids of our area.
Thanksgiving weekend kicks off Christmas holiday
The Community Festival of Lights is Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the community center in Pine. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. and there will be carolers. Special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus, will arrive at 6 p.m. Doors are open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for photos with Santa; bring your camera as there will be no professional photographer. There will be door prizes, refreshments, crafts and music. The event is sponsored by the P-S Arts & Crafts Guild with donations from the P-S Business Community. They will also take donations for the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank. Bring a donation of food or cash.
