Nearly 30 Pine-Strawberry residents donated a pint of blood and three more made a “power red donation.” Power red is when you donate twice the red blood cells and your plasma is returned in the process.
Sheri Earp, the blood drive coordinator, said volunteers and about eight Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) staff set up at the Baptist Church in Pine on Tuesday.
“It’s an act of kindness with little effort,” said Cynthia Prado, Vitalant donor care specialist tech II. “When people are exposed to blood donations young they see the importance,” Prado said she directly saw the need for blood donations at an early age because her father needed transfusions because of an illness.
Earp, who retired after more than 35 years as a medical technologist said, “when you see someone bleed out in surgery because there was no blood — it’s been a goal in my life that everyone will have enough blood.”
Earp and the Vitalant staff will be back in March.
At every blood drive, donors are entered to win a lap quilt donated by the Strawberry Patchers. This drive’s winner was Linda Botsko.
Date night opportunity
It is one of my favorite fall events. Tickets are still on sale at the Pine-Strawberry Senior Center for the 20th anniversary of Tellabration for $5. It is an enchanting evening of storytelling by master storytellers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Make it an even more cultured event by purchasing a dinner ticket for $25 per person.
Dinner tickets get you in at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and a meet and greet with the storytellers. So while noshing on artichoke-spinach-cheese stuffed puff pastry, Italian sausage-parmesan cheese stuffed mushroom caps and almond-blue cheese-pancetta stuffed dates, you’ll be able to chat with the storytellers who will be featured on stage.
At 5:30 p.m., Chef George will serve a gourmet meal, including a salad of greens with apples, roasted walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and a raspberry vinaigrette; cantaloupe sorbet; pan-seared center cut pork chops; mashed potatoes and pan gravy; peach-apple and toasted pecan chutney; green bean casserole with almonds and bacon; fresh rolls; a ginger snap bowl with vanilla bean ice cream; and sweet and tart cherries in a tangy orange and cherry rum-flavored sauce drizzled with vanilla and orange cream.
Proceeds from this annual and unique event benefit the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation of Pine-Strawberry. It’s a great night to dress up and step out with your favorite person, find friends and make it a group event.
Turkey Drive
Pine Strawberry Food Bank is calling all turkeys. The local food bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving in underway. PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. You can drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market. They have a small freezer set aside for that purpose. Drop off deadline for turkeys and hams is Sunday, Nov. 24.
Toy Drive
Have you dropped off a gift yet? It’s not too late; here is how you can be a Christmas angel to kids in our hometown. The Mountain Village Foundation Toy Drive is up and running. MVF is a 501(c)(3) organization proudly helping friends and neighbors in the Pine and Strawberry area. MVF gathers the gifts and then in coordination with the food bank distributes the gifts to Pine and Strawberry children ages 1 month to 18 years. We are looking for unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. This year they will add hygiene items for the family. Look for the Mountain Village drop off boxes at your local businesses.
The volunteers can do the shopping for you so if you prefer to give a donation. Mail your check to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544. We will collect through Dec. 15.
Governing boards
P-S’s three governing boards are meeting the third week of this month. As we enter the month of Thanksgiving, I am challenging you to say thank you to these elected officials who have volunteered their time to keep our water system, school district and fire department modern, cost effective and appropriate to our community.
November meeting dates are:
• Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov .18.
• Pine Strawberry Fire District, Wednesday, Nov. 20. Time to be announced.
Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District, 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.
These are subject to change and I’ll keep you posted on times and locations, and I’ll be there to take notes and keep us all updated.
Keep the ideas and information coming. I am on Facebook at Myndi Brogdon, email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com or leave a message at 928-476-2500.
