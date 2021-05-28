Congratulations Pine-Strawberry Class of 2021.

Our communities’ best and brightest ended their elementary school career Tuesday night in the classic Pine-Strawberry Elementary School tradition. Promotion in P-S features each student giving a speech — this rite of passage is a chance to glimpse the young people our community is promoting to their next stage of education.
Many of you who read this column know I occasionally feature a former Pine-Strawberry School alumni, this night is one of the things they all have in common.
A total of 15 students took to the stage and each one in turn stood at the podium to deliver a speech about themselves, their school experiences, their plans for the future and their gratitude to a crowd of about 150 families, friends and school staff. They told stories of their first time finding genuine friendship, antidotes about lessons learned the hard or funny way, adventures that their teachers took them on just by opening a door to science, math and history.
“Don’t let anyone dictate your joy,” said Cole Frank, class president, during his speech.
“When in doubt, choose change,” encouraged Jaden Koch
During each speech a childhood slide show played, the audience watched them grow up as they told their story.
“Develop from the negatives and if it doesn’t work out take another shot,” offered Ryan Ramirez.
“(We will) retain the things we learned … like the courage to stand in front of the crowd here tonight,” said Mya Ronning.
“I feel so old,” complained Timothy Qualls, pausing for the laughter.
“I am overwhelmed with options,” said Liam Underhill as he spoke of all the future holds for him.
Each student handed off to the next student by introducing them as the most likely to … create a video game, become a veterinarian, become an artist, develop her own make up line, join the Navy — just to name a few.
Deprived of the traditional eighth grade trip, the money was used to buy each student a laptop computer.
In the end each student stood out as a unique individual with goals and direction. Able to articulate the experience life has provided up to now.
Congratulations Pine-Strawberry Class of 2021.
Memorial Day events are back
Cheers to all, the Pine-Strawberry community will see the return of community events with the traditional Memorial Day Craft Fair. The primary craft fair is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 29 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 30 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3866 N. Hwy. 87, Pine.
There will be over 55 vendors including food at this event. The event is a juried show. Members of the Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild jury the arts and crafts being sold and assure that the person selling the craft or artwork is the person who made it. The guild will also have a boutique open that is located on the grounds with artwork and crafts that have been made by guild members.
On Saturday, The Halau Hula ‘O Ka’anohiokala hula dancers from Payson perform at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 29 at the Community Center. The performance includes children, adults and ukulele playing.
Another addition to the Craft Fair is a local wildlife rehabilitation group that will show animals that have been rescued.
The Pine library has a book sale in conjunction with the Craft Fair. Behind the Community Center cultural hall in the library activity room. The sale is inside with hundreds of books for sale. Raffle tickets will also be sold for the “Garden Basket,” a theme filled basket featuring gardening tools, garden-themed items and wine and valued at $245. Support your our community library by supporting your reading habit.
