A fleet of 20 shiny Corvettes caught the attention of passersby as they dined at That Brewery & Pub at the south end of Pine on Highway 87 on Tuesday.
Members of the Sun Country Corvette Club started in Phoenix and came to Pine on a poker run, giving them a chance to enjoy the open road in their classy cars, the company of others and great food, said Don Tobin, club vice president and activities director.
“We love to eat,” Tobin’s wife Pat added with a laugh. “We call it the drive and dine.”
In the past four years, the club has tried to come to the Pine-Strawberry area twice a year, once in the spring and then again in the fall. With 140 members, it is not uncommon for them to have folks with them who have never been to Pine-Strawberry.
“It’s a beautiful drive, cooler weather, and we are old people,” he said.
“Don’t say that,” chided Pat. “We are experienced.”
The camaraderie was obvious given the laughter coming from the tables of club members. The passion for fast cars was just the most obvious thing that brings these people together.
Exploring the back roads is another. The club tries to get out at least twice a month, visiting places all over Arizona, and a few times a year they join other clubs at national events.
The club also raises money for their chosen charity, Veterans First Limited, based in Phoenix.
“There are 48,000 women veterans in Arizona,” said Don.
Got pumpkins?
Pine-Strawberry Elementary is asking for community donations of pumpkins. During the last week of October, school children are treated to a hay ride and a walk through the pumpkin patch, a quaint fall tradition that the children treasure. The staff would like for every student to pick out pumpkin to take home from the pumpkin patch. If you can donate a pumpkin or help, call the office at 928-476-3284.
Trunk-n-Treat is happening
On Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble Road, kids of all ages come out Trunk-n-Treat.
Bring a truck, canopy or trunk — decorate away and have a good time. I’ve seen ghosts, goblins and minions giving candy out of the back of an SUV, and a spooky set of drawers that talked, The ideas are endless and the creativity is to be marveled at.
20 spots have been assigned, more are available. To sign up, text Stacy Figueroa at 928-970-1863.
Library author lecture
Author Connie Cockrell will be the guest speaker, hosted by the Friends of the Pine Library, on Monday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. in the ramada (outdoors) at the Community Center in Pine.
Cockrell is a retired Air Force master sergeant who took up writing five short years ago. Cockrell has books published in several genres. Everyone is invited.
Food Bank needs help
As temps finally cool off, we look to our upcoming holiday season. I am already looking at my stock and what I will need for holiday dishes, but there are Pine-Strawberry residents who may have trouble putting food on the table today. Each month the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank (PSFB) feeds about 200 individuals, mostly children, seniors and disabled people. More meals are provided in November and December with holiday distributions.
PSFB is serving more households this year, compared to 2019. Grocery prices are 5% higher than last year. And to this, the cancellation of the annual fundraisers for the organizations that often donate to PSFB, 2020 has been tough. As this odd year comes to a close, lets get PSFB shelves stocked as a community.
PSFB is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donations to PSFB are tax deductible. PSFB is also recognized as a Qualifying Charitable Organization by the state of Arizona, which could allow you to take a dollar for dollar credit on your 2020 state taxes (check with a tax professional).
Donations can be mailed to Pine-Strawberry Food Bank, Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
