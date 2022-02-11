The Friends of Pine Library is hosting Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Capt. William Donald “Billy Don” Chester at this month’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.
Chester will speak about life growing up in the Pine-Strawberry community.
“The unique blessings and challenges associated with life in rural Arizona from the perspective of someone living in our beautiful community from birth to planned retirement,” he said. “And my life as a second generation firefighter/paramedic and serving one’s community.”
He looks forward to this community outreach opportunity and meeting new residents of the place so many call paradise and the lucky ones call home, he added.
Chester will speak at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 in the library activity room behind the Cultural Hall at the Community Center in Pine.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction
Even though it’s winter, the volunteers of Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction are still hard at work maintaining trails in our area. Focus right now is on the re-route of the Pine Strawberry Trail.
“This re-route is taking us into some dense growth, so be sure to dress accordingly, long sleeves, blue jeans and gloves,” volunteer Mike Brandt said.
“We are still on wintertime hours, so we will be starting at 9 a.m. and work till about 1 p.m. We will be working each Tuesday and on the last Saturday of each month, which falls on Feb. 26th and March 26th. We will serve hot dogs and chips on those Saturdays and anything else you may want to contribute (optional). Remember to bring your own water.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!