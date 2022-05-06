The Pine-Strawberry Fire District (PSFD) has entered fire restrictions, which means residents and visitors cannot build or maintain a recreational fire. Open burning and bonfires are not allowed under fire restrictions.
If your neighbor has an open flame, and you do not feel comfortable talking to them, call the fire department. If you know they are guests, and may be unaware of the restrictions, a neighborly chat and reminder may be all it takes.
There are things you can do during restrictions and before you panic, read through.
You can cook with gas or electric grills, pellet smokers or with charcoal. Ten feet of separation from combustible materials must be maintained. Charcoal must be in a container with a closable top, such as a barbecue. Ashes from charcoal or pellets MUST be disposed of properly in a non-combustible (ie: metal, ceramic) container with 10 feet (two feet if covered) of separation from combustible materials. Please note that when the Tonto National Forest enters Stage 2 restrictions, Gila County enters restrictions, and they do NOT have an exception for charcoal or smokers, only propane and electric.
You can smoke in an area five feet or more from any combustible material. Smoking materials must be disposed of safely.
You can burn bug repellent candles if properly separated from any combustible materials.
You can use gas fire rings.
You can use your chain saw, weed eater, or mower. In rare, very extreme fire conditions, a permit may be required to ensure the device has a spark arrestor, a means of fire extinguishment is present, and a 30-minute fire watch takes place after work is completed. The PSFD is dedicated to allowing its residents to keep their properties safe from wildland fire.
What always requires a permit regardless of fire restrictions is open burning (brush, leaves, pine needles, etc.). Bonfires (ceremonial fires larger than three feet in area and two feet in height) always require a permit. Burning of trash is always prohibited.
Hot work (cutting, welding, and other similar flame, spark, or fire producing activity) always requires a permit.
PSFD permits are free, but require an inspection to ensure safety.
“Although violations of the Pine-Strawberry Fire District fire code are a class 3 misdemeanor (with potential penalties of up to $500 or 30 days incarceration), it is our philosophy that we want to keep our community safe through education, education, and more education, with enforcement as an absolute last resort,” said PSFD Fire Marshal Rick Barnes. “Please help us keep you, your neighbors, and your property safe by being smart with fire.”
Call 928-476-4272 or visit pinestrawberryfiredistrict.com to find out more.
Are You Ready, as in Ready, Set, Go?
This is also the time to think about your plan. The plan for if/when we evacuate because of a threat of fire. You can find information at https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go. Take the time to make a plan.
Part of that plan should be to join Everbridge, the emergency notification service. Gila County will only send you important information for your specific area. Find that information at http://www.readygila.com/everbridge/.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction
If you are still clearing brush and cleaning your property of fire hazards, the brush pit is now open on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pine Brush Pit is on the Control Road — east off Highway 87 at milepost 268. Go east for 3/4 miles, turn south at the sign and go approximately 0.1 mile to the pit.
The pit is funded, maintained and staffed by Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction (PSFR). The extra four hours a week have been requested by contractors and residents and due to a donation from Gila County District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen’s Office, said PSFR Executive Director Elsa Steffanson.
Trail run
PSFR’s annual Pine Trail Run is happening May 7. You can join them at the Pine Trailhead in the Tonto National Forest just off Highway 87 about a quarter mile south of Pine. The 5K and 50K are loop races that start and end at the Pine Trailhead. The 9-mile race starts in Pine Canyon and finishes at the Pine Trailhead.
Participation in the Pine Trail Run is open to runners 12 years of age and older. The 5K and 50K races each have a 75-runner limit and the 9-mile race has a 150-runner limit.
Portable restrooms are at the finish line and parking area. A restroom will also be available at the 9-mile race starting line. The 50K course will have portable restrooms at aid stations #2 and #3.
No pets are allowed on the race course. Music is not allowed, as passing requests from other runners need to be heard.
Online registration is now closed, but you can still register from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday, May 6. You can also register for the 5K or 9-mile race at the event parking area starting at 5:30 a.m. on race day, Saturday, May 7 (no 50K registration the morning of the race). Plenty of slots available in all three races, so don’t worry about showing up and not being able to register.
The annual Pine Trail Run raises funds to improve the health of our forest by adding new sustainable trails, improving existing trails, and educating the public in wildfire prevention through the Firewise Garden and Fire Interpretive Trail. For more information on all this nonprofit does, go to https://psfuelreduction.org/.
There are a lot of links to check out on your computer in this column. Just about everything these days asks you to go to a website or look up this code on your phone. If you are unable, unlikely or just don’t want to, stop in at our Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library and ask them for a computer time and maybe a little help if you need. The information about fire, restrictions, risks, plans and programs for prevention is very important to all of us in Pine-Strawberry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!