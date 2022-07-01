A little rain and just one negative comment didn’t damper Pine’s first ever Pride event June 25.
As the event finally got underway, organizer Barb Frazin could finally take a breath and enjoy the event and the community that came out to take part. And while yes, one pickup truck drove by the event and shouted something or other, that was the only damper of the day, say event attendees.
“A local woman asked for a microphone to state not all Christians are against gays and believed in live and let live and let choose,” said attendee Penny Cook.
The rain poured, but nestled under the ramada at the Community Center, the show went on.
“It was lovely. It did not dampen spirits at all,” said Cook. “Two of the Queens (said they were) from small towns — one in Idaho and one in Utah and they appreciate small town support.”
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking leading up to the event,” said Frazin. She has had one or two people tell her they will no longer eat at The Randall House because of this event, but far more have been coming in to say thank you and show support, she said.
“A lot of people called excited and supportive, saying because of this they are going to support us, I am coming out ahead in that way,” she said.
“We did change locations (at the last minute) but it worked out really well.”
Protected from the monsoon rains, a group of about six volunteers from the newly formed Rim Country Pride group volunteered to serve hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and snow cones. They also hosted an arts-n-crafts table for the kids. They staffed an information booth, providing information on themselves and the one N ten group https://onenten.org/.
The event saw about 75 people in attendance and raised more than $500 to be split between the two aforementioned groups.
There were so many positive comments, Frazin said.
“(Folks were) happy that we were having it. For people new to the LGBT community, there are other people here they did not know how to meet,” she said.
Of course, master of ceremonies, Revelucien and her fellow Queens, Dillon Duvet and Jay Blue, performed for the crowd and had some dancing, others tapping their feet and others singing along.
“I am so grateful to be here at the first ever Pride event in Pine,” said Revelucien. “Pride is alive even in the small cities. This shows everyone here and for everyone here to show us that Pride is alive in Pine, so thank you all, we love you.”
A gathering of like-minded people from Happy Jack to Payson joined us in Pine-Strawberry to celebrate variety and diversity the unifying force. Families with kids to 75 years and up were there, she said.
Put this on your calendar for next year.
Some of the businesses that supported the event include the Pie Bar, the Local Pizza Shop, So n So Boutique and Music of the Night Entertainment, which donated the snack making equipment.
